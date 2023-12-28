Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Delano Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed for assault family violence.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed after a victim said she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

2300 block of Moore Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was stolen in south Abilene.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Security Officer

A suspect was arrested at a north Abilene hospital after assaulting a security officer.

3200 block of Iris Street – Theft of DI

A wallet was stolen during a car burglary.

2500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault

A suspect was arrested in her north Abilene apartment for assaulting her husband.

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim was warned to not return to a property then returned a short time later.

500 block of Sammons Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported suspects broke out the rear windshield of his truck.

2400 block of Stonecrest Drive – Criminal Mischief

A resident reported unknown suspects kicked in his front door then left. They then retuned and kicked in his garage door, left a pregnancy test, then fled the scene again. The victim was able to get a license plate number off their vehicle.

1300 block of Lawyers Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

Three unknown suspects entered an unlocked vehicle. No property was damaged or stolen.

Arrests

J’Lynn Llewellyn – Assault Family Violence

Michael Anderson – Warrant

Joseph Moreno – Criminal Trespass

Kimberly Wahlquist – Assault Security Officer

Marina Lafountaine – Assault Family Violence

Kendrick Word – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Arthur Gallegoz – Warrant

Vincent Anderson – Failure to Identify

Yair Martinez Ferral – Failure to Identify

Christopher Quinones – Warrant

Bernard Falconer – Public Intoxication