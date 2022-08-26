Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence Assault

A 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend assaulted him with a weapon in his home, as well as caused $200+ in damages to the home. The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries and is pressing charges, but the suspect had left before officers could arrive.

3300 block of Green Acres Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A vehicle was reportedly burglarized at a South Abilene home, where multiple bank cards were stolen.

2700 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A 19-year-old woman reported that unknown suspects forced entry into her locked car in a North Abilene parking lot. More than $1,000 worth of items were stolen from the vehicle, including photography equipment.

1000 block of South Leggett Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A vehicle was burglarized at a South Abilene home. $300 worth of items were reported stolen, including bank cards and a name brand wallet.

2800 block of North 2nd Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect was caught on security cameras, stealing a phone from a North Abilene business. The phone was valued at $500.

5300 block of Wagon Wheel Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A firearm and holster were stolen out of a vehicle parked outside the victim’s South Abilene home. The stolen items were valued at more than $500, and the victim is pursuing charges.

REDACTED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A stolen trailer was recovered in South Abilene. It was valued between $750 and $2,500.

2700 block North Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole items from a North Abilene apartment complex, where the suspect worked, and stole items from a resident’s room. Items were valued at $1,300, including a ring.

600 block of Locust Street – Theft of Property

$250 in cash was reported stolen from a South Abilene home. The victim is pursuing charges for Class B Theft.

2100 block of Green Street – Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another

A victim reported that his daughter stole a check from him and deposited the funds into her bank account. He said he believed it was forged. The funds were listed at more than $850.

1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 68-year-old woman reportedly assaulted her 78-year-old husband at their South Abilene home. She was arrested.

800 block of Peach Street – Criminal Mischief

A 52-year-old man reported that his property was damaged by a known suspect – a 37-year-old man – in South Abilene. Damages were valued at $900, and the victim is pressing charges.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Two unknown females were reported to have unlawfully taken property from a South Abilene business.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Police reported that a 30-year-old woman was seen stealing merchandise from a South Abilene business – witnessed by the store’s loss prevention personnel. The four reportedly stolen items were valued at just more than $25, and included a Peppa Pig sticker.

600 block of North bowie Drive – Terroristic Threat

A 36-year-old man reportedly destroyed property and attempted to physically attack his sister and her boyfriend at a North Abilene home.

5200 block of North 9th Street – Family Violence Assault with Previous Conviction

Police were dispatched to a disturbance, where officers found a victim who said her boyfriend punched her in her head and leg. Police confirmed visible injuries, consistent with her statement. Police arrested the suspect and found him to have three previous convictions of similar crimes.

Arrests

Emelia Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted in the 800 block of Formosa Drive regarding a wanted subject call. Police discovered she had two warrants for her arrests regarding Class C Theft and Parole Violation.

Joe Chavez – Warrant

Police pulled Chavez over during a routine traffic stop near HEB on Barrow Street. His search showed that he had a warrant for his arrest regarding Parole Violation.

John Wiebe – Public Intoxication

Wiebe was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress along the 200 block of Fannin Street. There, police found him on a sidewalk smelling of alcohol. Wiebe was also reported to be displaying blood shot eyes, slurred speech and could not stand. This led police to determine that Wiebe was intoxicated and a danger to himself and others, as he was near a public roadway.

Hanna Sachtleben – Theft of Property

A witness reportedly signed an affidavit confirming that Sachtleben stole less than $100 worth of merchandise from the United Supermarket on South 14th Street.

Tytlan Kennedy – Public Intoxication

Kennedy was reportedly causing a disturbance at the Betty Hardwick Center along Clack Street, and police were called. Police said he was moving erratically and aggressively towards people, and it was discovered that Kennedy had consumed meth earlier in the day. He was considered a danger to himself and others.

Herman Mumford – Warrant, False Info

A witness reported Mumford to APD after seeing him urinate in public, in the 1200 block of Cypress Street around 4:00 in the afternoon. Police attempted to identify Mumford, but he was listing inaccurate birthdays and name spellings. The witness identified him to police as the person urinating and exposing himself in public. Police were able to accurately ID Mumford by his social security card, and he was found to have a warrant for his arrest for Parole Violation.

Mary Sloan – Family Violence Assault

Police were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of South 15th Street, where the offender, Sloan, had left before they could arrive. In talking with the victim, he told police that the two were arguing over financial problems when Sloan threw a vase at him, hitting his head. Police said the broken vase was discovered at the back door. Shortly after, Sloan was located not far from the home. She was arrested to prevent further acts of harm.

Preslee Semmens – Theft of Property

A Market Street loss prevention agent reported to police that they saw Semmens place items in her purse as she shopped. It was reported that she used the self-checkout and only paid for some of her items. Loss prevention contacted Semmens and recovered $27 worth of items that weren’t paid for. The store is pressing charges.

Sophia Moreno – Warrant

Police was called to the South Walmart about a theft in progress. They found Moreno with an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Chloe Winner – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No information released, arrest occurred at the intersection of South 2nd Street and South Mockingbird Lane.

Janna Rogers – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant

Police stopped Rogers riding her bicycle without a rear red reflector along the 800 block of Walnut Street. After identifying her, police discovered she had a warrant for her arrest. Upon searching Rogers, the officer found a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for meth.

Mario Valerio – Terroristic Threat, Resisting Arrest, Escaping while Arrested, Manufacturing or Delivering a Controlled Substance

APD was dispatched to a disturbance in progress in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive. It was reported that Valerio went into his sister’s room as she and her boyfriend slept, armed with a baseball bat and accused her boyfriend of assaulting her. He then allegedly began to swing the bat around the room, causing damage and swung the bat at the couple.

While being taken to the Taylor County Jail, Valerio was also charged with Resisting Arrest, Search and Transport for intentionally preventing a person he knew to be a peace officer from completing his arrest. In addition, Valerio was charged with 3rd degree Felony Escape – because he had previously been charged with the same crime.

Jesse Zumwalt – Family Violence Assault with Previous Conviction

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 5200 block of North 9th Street, where a neighbor reported hearing a woman yell, “Stop hitting me.” When officers arrived, the victim said she was hit in the leg. Officers confirmed the visible injuries, consistent with her statement. The suspect, Zumwalt, was the victim’s boyfriend and arrested. It was later discovered that he had three previous convictions for Family Violence Assault.