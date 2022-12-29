Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene.

2300 block of Darrell Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was broken into in south Abilene and a $200 typewriter was reported stolen.

00 block Woodcock Circle – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm and holster worth just over $700 were reported stolen in south Abilene.

2000 block of Meander Street – Assault Family Violence

An 18-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend’s stepfather.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported an unknown suspect purchased a $60,000 Dodge Charger and car insurance by stealing his identity.

600 block of Western Hills Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A report was taken for burglary in south Abilene. An unknown individual kicked in the door to a house and damaged property.

1600 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported $50 worth of coins were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken in south Abilene. An unknown man reported $15 worth of candy was stolen.

3600 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in north Abilene.

Arrests

Ariana McCoy – Public Intoxication

McCoy was contacted during a disturbance at Betty Hardwick Center and was arrested for being intoxicated.

Colton Greer – Warrant

Greet was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Denetra Bennett – Warrant

Bennett was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Zachary Patterson – Warrant

Patterson was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Mikael Santibanez Otero – Warrant

Otero was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.