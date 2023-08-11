Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of S 15th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his son assaulted him on the 1100 block of S 15th Street. He did have visible injury.

1200 block of Roma Lane – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect poured water on her during a confrontation. She was offended and wished to press charges.

1300 block of N Alameda Road – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless BI

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted him during an altercation.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing around $20 worth of food from an Abilene grocery store.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Terroristic Threat Cause of Imminent SBI

A report for terroristic threat was taken at a south Abilene apartment complex after a victim reported a known suspect was sending threatening messages.

Arrests

Mason Fuller – Continuous Violence Against the Family

Fuller was contacted in reference to an active arrest warrant.

Antonio Segura – Assault Family Violence

Segura is accused of shoving his father in the chest during an argument.

Ryan Benner – Assault Family Violence

Benner is accused of impeding a victim’s airway.

David Dutka – Warrant

Dutka was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Caylee Robichaud – Theft of Property

Robichaud admitted to stealing food items for her children.

Amiya Lewis – Failure to Identify

Lewis was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested after giving police a false ID.

Trevion Ross – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ross was found to have the odor of marijuana coming from his person. He we then arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Edwina Norman – Continuous Violence Against Family, Driving While Intoxicated

Norman was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Carl Hughes – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hughes was contacted during a traffic stop, where he gave consent for a search. He was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Brandie Tucker – Failure to Identify, Warrant

Tucker was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for a warrant and failing to identify.

Roberto Pinder – Possession of Controlled Substance

Pinder was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to yield to the right of way.

Thomas Blackstock – Warrant

Blackstock was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for an active warrant.