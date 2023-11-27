Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle which was reported stolen to another police department was found at a South Abilene home.

5300 block of Highway 277 South – Burglary of Building

Two suspects reportedly broke into ‘numerous’ storage units.

2500 block of Garfield Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim told police a known suspect scammed him out of $100 through Facebook Marketplace. He paid to have a seller “hold” a vehicle for him, and the suspect now allegedly refuses to send the money back. The victim wants to press charges.

1200 block of Musken Road – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was trespassed from a family member’s home earlier, and knowingly returned. The victim wants to press charges.

2500 block of Over Street – Family Violence, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to a threat report. No further information has been released.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A woman was arrested at a supermarket after allegedly passing all points of sale with merchandise.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A woman reported more than $150 worth of clothing was taken from her vehicle.

1700 block of Roosevelt Street – Family Violence, Assault Impede Breath

A woman reported being assaulted by her ex-girlfriend.

1600 block of Mimosa Drive – Leaving Scene of Accident Damage

Police responded to a car wreck where a driver had left the scene. The driver was later found, determined to be intoxicated.

700 block of Medical Drive – Assault

A resident at a long-term care facility reportedly assaulted a staff member.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Robbery

A man reported three unknown men assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

2700 block of South 10th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect allegedly entered a woman’s home without her consent and took 10 tools valued at almost $1,500.

800 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect reportedly damaged a victim’s property.

900 block of Petroleum Drive – Theft of Property

A victim told police someone cut the fence at a construction business yard, entered through that hole, unlocked a trailer and stole hand, air, and electric tools among others.

3200 block of Edgemont Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.

400 block of Portland Avenue – Family Violence Assault

A victim said he was hit with the metal end of a belt.

1100 block of Tracy Lynn Drive – Theft

A victim told police more than $100 of her property was taken without consent. Property listed consists of cash, books, an ID, art supplies, and more.

700 block of Chanticleers Lane – Theft of Property

A separated couple were allegedly issued a reimbursement check for real estate overpayment. The victim said she was not paid her half from her spouse. She listed $3,013 in stolen property.

900 block of North San Jose Drive – Family Violence Assault

A woman told police her boyfriend assaulted her.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Several accessory items valued at $83.95 were reported stolen from a North Abilene business. Two women were found concealing merchandise. One was issued a citation for theft and the other was arrested for Class B enhanced theft.

Arrests

Shavonda Black – Disorderly Conduct

Offense occurred in the area of North 1st Street and North Mockingbird Lane around 9:00 a.m. Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Johnny Watson – Criminal Trespass

Offense occurred in the area of 1200 Musken Road at around noon on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Tiffany Tackett – Theft of Property

Offense occurred in the area of 1600 Highway 351 at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Dustin Cummings – Family Violence, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Offense occurred in the area of 2500 Over Street at around noon on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Jesse Williams – Public Intoxication

Offense occurred in the area of 3100 South 27th Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Lou Oliver – Family Violence, Impede Breath Assault

Offense occurred in the area of 1700 Roosevelt Street at after 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Yves Ntiranyibagira – Leaving Scene of Accident Damage, Driving While Intoxicated

Offense occurred in the area of 1600 Mimosa Drive at around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24. Ntiranyibagira’s BAC was recorded at 0.15. No further information released.

Robert Roddy – Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct

Offense occurred in the area of 4300 South 1st Street just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

James Casady – Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcohol Container

Offense occurred in the area of 600 Walnut Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Christopher Herron – Driving While Intoxicated

Offense occurred in the area of 5400 South 7th Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24. No further information released.

Shanequa Smith – Fail to ID/ False Info, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Warrant

Offense occurred in the area of 2000 South 1st Street at around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 25. No further information released.

Luther Lovell – Driving While Intoxicated

Offense occurred in the area of 3200 South 1st Street just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. No further information released.

John Sellers – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Offense occurred in the area of 900 Forrest Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. No further information released.

Ryan Carey – Family Violence, Injury to Child/ Elderly/ Disabled

Offense occurred in the area of 1100 South 11th Street at around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. No further information released.

Nathaniel Esparza – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense occurred in the area of South 1st and Poplar streets at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 26. No further information released.

Whitney Getz – Family Violence Assault

Offense occurred in the area of 400 Portland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. No further information released.

Cameron Hicks – Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or more

Offense occurred in the area of South 7th Street and Sayles Boulevard just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. No further information released.

Shana Logan – Theft of Property

Offense occurred in the area of 1600 Highway 351 at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. No further information released.

Ian Mauro – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense occurred in the area of 700 Veterans Drive at around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. No further information released.

Benjamin Rivera – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Offense occurred in the area of 1600 West Stamford Street at around midnight going into Monday, November 27. No further information released.