Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim stated she was slapped in the face by a known suspect.

3300 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of Building

Cash and clothing was stolen from a motor vehicle in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Tools and a trailer worth $20,000 was stolen in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Burglary of Building

A router worth $250 was reported stolen.

1100 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole 40 of her personal items and damaged her residence.

3100 block of Sherry Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown person stole a trailer worth $1,500 from her front yard.

2300 block of Moore Street – Criminal Mischief

Children threw a rock at a car driving by and damaged the back driver’s side door.

5200 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

An adult female was arrested for trespassing and public intoxication.

4400 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect shoplifted boots worth $120 from a south Abilene store.

4000 block of Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

$2,600 worth of cash and gift cards were reported stolen from a wedding reception at the Abilene Country Club.

200 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend intentionally struck her vehicle and exited his vehicle and assaulted her.

Arrests

Mary Haugen – Public Intoxication

Haugen was escorted to the hospital after huffing paint. She was cleared and refused to leave.

Larissa Swenor – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Swenor was contacting in reference to trespassing and was arrested.

Bobby Harper – Warrant

Harper was pulled over for a traffic violation and was taken into custody for a warrant.

Jonathan Carrion – Possession of Controlled Substance

Carrion was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a controlled substance.

Brenton Davis – Indecent Exposure

Davis was seen standing completely nude on the edge of a heavily populated neighborhood where multiple children reside.

Joseph Adams – Driving While Intoxicated

Adams was contacted during a traffic stop and failed multiple field sobriety tests after showing signs of being intoxicated. He was found to be in possession of shrooms and medical syringes and rubber bands and pills. The items are being sent to a lab for identification.

George Brown – Possession of Controlled Substance

Brown was contacted during a call for service where he gave consent for police to search his vehicle and belongings. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Shawn Strevel – Warrant

Strevel was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.