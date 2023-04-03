Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of Ballinger Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her son’s earphones worth $300 were stolen.

4000 block of Wilshire Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A social security card was reported stolen.

1100 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen at a north Abilene church.

700 block of Westview Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

1200 block of S San Jose Drive – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by a known suspect.

1300 block of Piedmont Drive – Forgery

A report for fraud was taken where $100,000 was reported stolen.

00 block of Lakewood Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

2000 block of Shelton Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence and strangulation.

1700 block of E Hwy 80 – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.

1300 block of Cypress Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged her property in north Abilene.

1000 block of Kirkwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was choked and hit by her ex-boyfriend.

700 block of Meander Street – Burglary of Building

A victim had property stolen from inside a building by an unknown suspect.

1300 block of Westridge Drive – Burglary of Habitation

6 firearms were reported stolen during a burglary in Abilene.

1900 block of Swenson Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit/credit card abuse was taken.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported clothing worth $65 was stolen.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Service

A cell phone worth $1,300 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

2800 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Firearm

Three firearms worth $1,600 were reported stolen in Abilene.

3100 block of Fulton Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A protective order violation was reported in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his common law spouse.

00 Dawn Court – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was taken into custody for violating and emergency protective order.

2000 block of Poplar Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to an assault in south Abilene.

1800 block of N 6th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

5100 block of Encino Road – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene resident reported their back door was kicked in, causing the frame to be broken.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault FV

An assault family violence arrest was made after a call for service.

4000 block of N 1st Street – Assault

Police responded to a call for service where a female reported multiple unknown suspects assaulted her.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend. She did have visible injuries and was hospitalized but did not wish to pursue charges.

5700 block of Eagle Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported he was assaulted. He did have visible injuries and wishes to press charges.

200 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Building

A suspect entered a business and stole property he claims he his. The vehicle is listed as stolen.

1900 block of Sandefer Street – Injury to Elderly

A 69-year-old victim reports he was bitten on the hand and hit in the face by a 23-year-old suspect.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault

A known suspect assaulted another male after a verbal argument over the victim’s 18-wheeler being stuck in a parking lot.

3400 block of Catclaw Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his girlfriend used his credit card without consent.

600 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass after officers discovered her on a property she had been previously trespassed from.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Firearm

Police responded to an incident in north Abilene where a 37-year-old man was shot. A suspect was arrested for Theft of Firearm.

2700 block of Industrial Boulevard – Violation Protection of Official Devise/Mark/Certificate

4600 block of FM 18 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered.

1400 block of Huckleberry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

2700 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to an assault where the victim was pushed into the wall by her boyfriend.

2600 block of S 38th Street – Criminal Mischief

The back window glass of a vehicle was broken overnight.

600 block of S La Salle Drive – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

1700 block of Denali Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim is reporting his vehicle was damaged.

4800 block of Dynasty Cove – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a burglary where two bicycles worth $9,700 were reported stolen.

2100 block of Lowden Street – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported in north Abilene.

1300 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole his bicycle worth $100.

3100 block of Vine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported 11 different kinds of medication, including Alprazolam, Atorvastatin, Losartan, Hydroxyzine, Gabapentin, Cyclobenzaprine, Alendronate, ColnazePAM, Cetirizine, ButaInital, and Asprin, was stolen.

2200 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A south Abilene resident reported their dog was stolen during a burglary.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A cell phone and key worth $220 were reported stolen.

900 block of Piedmont Drive – Criminal Mischief

An unknown person egged a victim’s car, causing damage.

Arrests

Jacklyn Bohuslavicky – Warrant

Bohuslavicky was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Adriana Garcia – Assault Family Violence

Garcia is accused of assaulting her girlfriend, choking and scratching her during an argument.

Malachai King – Warrant

King was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Carlos Salas – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Serious Bodily Injury

Salas is accused of threatening to wreck a vehicle while his spouse and child were inside.

Joshua Walton – Warrant

Walton was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Andrea Gutierrez – Public Intoxication

Gutierrez was found to be intoxicated while standing in the parking lot of an Abilene apartment complex. She was too intoxicated to walk away and was being belligerent, so she was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Mike Garza – Assault Family Violence, Public Intoxication

Garza was arrested for Assault Family Violence and Public Intoxication.

Otis Letman – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Letman was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be violating an emergency protective order.

Horace Porteous – Public Intoxication

Porteous is accused of jumping his family members while drunk and was arrested.

Paulino Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted for failing to maintain a single lane and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.113 and 0.123.

Steven Flores – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Officers attempted to stop Flores for running a stop sign, but instead of stopping, he proceeded to drive in a reckless manner.

Andre Redman – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

Redman was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of grabbing his roommate by the ear.

Marcus Resendez – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest Detention

Resendez is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the face with a beer can.

Moises Cisneros – Driving While Intoxicated

Cisneros was contacted during a call for service where he crashed his vehicle into a parked vehicle on a public street.

Israel Borrego – Driving While Intoxicated

Borrego was contacted after colliding with a curb in a parking lot then falling asleep behind the wheel. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Esperansa Gonzales – Criminal Trespass

Gonzales was contacted in reference to a disturbance and was arrested.

Alicia Amador – Public Intoxication

Amador was contacted for walking down the street in public after a disturbance. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Cody Pharris – Violation of Official Device/Mark/Certificate

Pharis was pulled over and found to be in violation of a protective order against his wife.

Robert Reed – Theft of Firearm

Reed was taken into custody for Theft of Firearm following a shooting in north Abilene that left one victim injured.

Tom Jones – Disorderly Conduct

Jones was found outside a residence completely naked and yelling. He was being uncooperative and was knocking on other people’s doors in the area, so he was arrested for breaching the peace.

Bobby Tittle – Possession of Controlled Substance

Tittle was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence to narcotics.

Antonio Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Garcia was contacted on a public road for not having headlights on and he pulled out into oncoming traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Michael Wilkes – Assault Family Violence

Wilkes was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of slapping and headbutting his wife. She did have visible injuries.

Theodore Evans – Driving While Intoxicated

Evans was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Shelton Coleman – Public Intoxication

Coleman was found passed out in the lobby of the post office. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Corey Holmes – Assault Pregnant Person

Holmes is accused of pushing his pregnant baby’s mama during an argument.

Emily Hurd – Warrant

Hurt was contacted after an anonymous caller reported she had a warrant. The warrant was confirmed and she was arrested.

Eric Salsberry – Driving While Intoxicated

Salsberry was contacted while driving in a parking lot. He was believed to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

Jairo Diaz – Possession of Marijuana

Diaz was contacted in reference to drugs and officers saw marijuana in his vehicle. A subsequent search yielded 27.8 grams of marijuana.