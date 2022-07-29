Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of Butternut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend during a verbal argument.



1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported a reported a known suspect passed a point of sale without paying for food, beer, and a bag worth around $125.



2100 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen by a known suspect. The vehicle was recovered later unoccupied.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a known suspect had been stealing money from their accounts.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported a known suspect stole his identity and filed taxes under his name.



4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was taken into custody after shoplifting food worth $133 from a south Abilene grocery store.



1300 block of Graham Street – Burglary of a Habitation

A report was taken for Burglary of a Habitation. A suspect stole $2,270 worth of items, including a stove, generator, television, cordless drill, cooler, camera, air conditioner, cologne, stereo, refrigerator, power cord, grinder, skill saw, watch, tool box, fishing pole, coffee maker, and spotlight.



1400 block of N 19th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his trailer valued at $500 was stolen.



1000 block of Poplar Street – Assault

A female reported she was assaulted near the 1000 block of Poplar Street.



1400 block of Barrow Street – Assault

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect outside a fast food restaurant.



800 block of S La Salle Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A man was arrested for violation of bond and booked into jail.



700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Invasive Visual Recording

Officers responded to a disturbance at a north Abilene apartment and investigated allegations of Improper Visual Recording.

Arrests

Roman McCree – Assault Family Violence

McCree is accused of assaulting a victim during an argument by hitting her in the face with a closed fist multiple times in the head and face. He also grabbed her around the neck, impeding her airway and causing her to pass out.



Kerian Cooper – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported Cooper hit her in the face during a verbal argument.



Michael Cody – Warrant

Cody was contacted and arrested for an active warrant.



Edwin Smith – Theft of Property

Smith is accused of taking $122 worth of merchandise from the store, and the theft was captured on video.



Carey Gardner – Warrant

Gardner was contacted during a traffic stop for a defective headlight and was found to have an active warrant.



Odessa Merinos – Warrant

Merinos was contacted for an active warrant and arrested without incident.



Angel Lerma – Warrant, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lerma was contacted for a known warrant and drove away from officers at a high rate of speed, crossing 4 lanes of traffic and continuing at a high rate of speed with no regard for public safety. A search of his person yielded .75 grams of a controlled substance.



Heather Swiney – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance

Swiney was contacted after she was found asleep inside a vehicle with the engine running. She was asked to exit the vehicle and when she did, officers noticed a handgun under her seat and there was an odor of marijuana. A search yielded a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, and marijuana.



Alfredo Holguin – Warrant

Holguin was contacted in reference to a traffic stop and was found to have several warrants.



Patricia Guerrero – Theft of Property, Warrant

Guerrero is accused of stealing $133 worth of items from a south Abilene grocery store.



Robert Gonzalez – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Gonzalez was contacted and gave a false name to officers multiple times. He was identified by tattoos and his driver’s license picture. A check of his actual identity revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest.



Andrew Cordova – Possession of Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Cordova was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to stop at a designated point. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search yielded methamphetamine and four debit cards with identifying information belonging to 4 individuals.



Mike Barber – Driving While Intoxicated

Barber was seen in the driver seat of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road and appeared to be passed out. When he was contacted, he exhibited several signs of being intoxicated and admitted to drinking a 12 pack of beer. He also attempted to kick an officer and kicked the door at the hospital over 30 times.