Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $650 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2700 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported $125 in cash and a credit card was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Theft of Service

A business reported they conducted a service, but the suspect did not pay them.

900 block of S La Salle Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and stole a watch, ring, headphone, cash, and a drivers license.

2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported his manager was stealing money from his store in the amount of $18,396.

2500 block of Barrow Street – Forgery

A known suspect purchased items from a drug store using checks from an account with insufficient funds.

1500 block of Briarwood Street – Harassment

A victim reported her neighbors were harassing her.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken in south Abilene.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business reported a customer stole $75 worth of goods from their business.

Arrests

Harold Curtis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited Crossing Pedestrian, Evading Arrest

Curtis was seen crossing in a place other than a crosswalk and was arrested.

Peter Dodgen – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Dodgen was seen in the yard of a local feed lot and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was found in the creek and believed to be on methamphetamine.

Justus Lee – Warrant

Lee was contacted at the gate of Dyess AFB after he was found to have an active warrant.

Timothy Sites – Warrant

Sites was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Harold Curtis – Warrant

Curtis was contacted in reference to an ongoing investigation into an assault at an Abilene pub. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Josuha Ramirez – Public Intoxication

Ramirez was contacted after he was found asleep on the side of the road. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Frank Aguirre – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Aguirre was contacted in reference to a threat. He was driving and showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Tracy Keele – Public Intoxication

Keele was contacted lying in a drive thru lane. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being an danger to himself and others.

Perla Madrid-Arizaga – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Madrid-Arizaga was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to have a crystal substance in her purse, as well as outstanding warrants.

Tifany Williams – Public Intoxication

Williams was contacted at an address she was not welcome at and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others and admitted to drinking and taking cocaine. She was also in possession of a broken crack pipe.