Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of Griffith Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported several items were stolen from his residence, including a pup, an air compressor, and edger, and a weed eater. The total value of the stolen items is $3,500.



900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Service

A store manager reported suspects did a quick-change scam and stole around $2,250 while doing a money transfer.



3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole a TV worth $200 from a north Abilene motel.



1900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his wallet was taken from a south Abilene business. Several items of identifying information, as well as credit and debit cards, were inside.



2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

$50 worth of food was stolen from a south Abilene business



2700 block of Industrial Blvd – Assault

A victim reported an assault in south Abilene



4600 block of Bruce Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for identity theft was taken.



800 block of Midway Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her husband at a south Abilene home.



1100 block of W Overland Trail – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A teen reported he was driving home when an unknown suspect shot at his vehicle, shattering the back window. No injuries were reported, and officers were unable to locate the suspect.



3100 block of S 27th Street – Criminal Trespass

Officers responded to a bar, where a subject refused to leave and was arrested for Criminal Trespass.

Arrests

Cesar Rivera – Warrant

Rivera was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.



April Crane – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Crane was contacted in reference to a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant.



Jose Damian – Warrant

Damian was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates and was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



Gwendolyn McCormick – Warrant

McCormick was contacted during a consensual contact and was found to have an active warrant.



Jennifer Luna – Warrant

Luna was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant.



Dana Ashley – Assault family Violence

Ashley is accused of hitting a victim with a cord during a verbal altercation.



Lance Williams – Criminal Trespass

Williams was contacted at an Abilene bar for causing a disturbance. Witnesses say he was starting fights with people who weren’t doing anything. Williams said they wanted him to go buy them cocaine and that started the argument. Williams refused to leave he bar after being given multiple opportunities to doso and was arrested.



Cruz Maldonado – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container

Maldonado was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates, and officers noticed he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and heroin was found in his possession upon arrest, as well as multiple open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.



Keelin Woodards – Warrant, Evading Arrest Detention

Woodards was seen operating his vehicle in a suspicious manner near the scene of a hit-and-run wreck. He did flee from officers instead of stopping when they tried to pull him over. He left the vehicle unattended and began running through backyards, jumping fences and running through and alley. He was later found hiding in a backyard shed. He said he had ingested several Xanax pills because he believed he was about to be pulled over. He was also found to have