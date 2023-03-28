Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Portland Avenue – Theft of Firearm

Firearms and computers worth several thousand dollars were reported stolen in south Abilene.

300 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown individual cut her fence.

3300 block of E Overland Trail – Theft of Property

Tires and a tool worth more than $3,000 were reported stolen.

400 block ES 11th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A manager at an Abilene business reported an unknown suspect entered two vehicles at heir business and stole a camera and charger worth $400.

4000 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A manager of a car dealership reported a suspect purchased multiple vehicles with a check from a closed account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

100 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of Vehicle

A laptop worth $600 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A wallet worth $100 was reported stolen.

1500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A vehicle repair shop manager reported an unknown suspect cut holes in their fence line and took 4 wheels worth $4,500 were stolen off a customer’s vehicle. There is security camera footage.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

1000 block of Rodgers Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her boyfriend damaged her passenger side window.

1500 block of Park Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a riding mower, air compressors, and other items worth more than $5,000 were stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A couple is accused of price swapping at an Abilene store.

1500 block of Sycamore Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

A victim was shot by an unknown suspect at his home.

4900 block of S 5th Street – Theft of Property

Jewelry and a cell phone worth $1,600 was reported stolen.

1100 block of S 15th Street – Aggravated Assault

Police responded to a south Abilene residence after a victim reported an armed suspect stole their car.

500 block of Palm Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for family violence.

Arrests

Michael Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Natasha Rowden – Warrant

Rowden was contacted in reference to an armed suspect call and was found to have an active warrant.

Sam Hidalgo – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Hidalgo is accused of violating a protective order by being within 300 yards of a protected person.

Jonathan Hale – Public Intoxication

Hale was contacted during a call for service, where he was threatening to walk into oncoming traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Amanda Skipper – Public Intoxication

Skipper was found to be highly intoxicated in a public place. She was acting belligerent and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Sedrick Jackson – Possession of Marijuana

Jackson was pulled over for speeding in a school zone. Officers smelled marijuana and he was found to be in possession of some and was arrested.

Richard Fuqua – Theft of Property

Fuqua is accused of writing two checks totaling $99,477.06 to purchase two vehicles and was arrested after the checks bounced back because they were written from a closed account.

Elizabeth Stephens – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance

Stephens is accused of taking $500 from an Abilene store. During a subsequent search, she was also found to be in possession of 6 pills.

Brandon Stephens – Theft of Property

Stephens is accused of taking $500 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Davion Woodards – Public Intoxication

Woodards was contacted while trying to air up his tires at a gas station, but when officers arrived, both of the tires were busted and the radiator was falling out. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Gilbert Paiz – Assault Family Violence

Paiz is accused of slapping a victim’s in the face during a disturbance. He was arrested.