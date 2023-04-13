Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of Glen Eagles – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported tools worth $1300 were stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

300 block of N 13th Street – Assault

An unknown suspect attacked another male after a dispute over money.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested after taking $230 worth of merchandise from an Abilene business.

2200 block of Pine Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A known supsect was seen using a credit card that did not beling to her.

200 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Trespass

A report for criminal trespass was taken in Abilene.

4400 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. She is willing to press charges.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass and theft.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A report for Burglary of Habitation was taken in north Abilene.

3100 block of S Danville Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress and arrested a suspect for assault family violence.

Arrests

Omar Martinez – Possession of Marijuana

Martinez was contacted during a vehicle collision and was found to have marijuana.

Deandre Robinson – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Robinson was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of resisting arrest when officers tried to remove him from the scene.

Austin Worley – Warrant

Worley was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Mercedes Randolph – Theft of Property

Randolph is accused of taking $231 items from HEB.

Carl Spencer – Warrant

Spencer was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Christin Cox – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cox was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property

Walker was arrested after stealing $9.25 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Coby Whitley – Possession of Controlled Substance

Whitley was contacted after he was found passed out in public with his vehicle running. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

John McClung – Driving While Intoxicated

McClung was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.158 and 0.160.

Richard Fenton – Driving While Intoxicated

Fenton was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests, and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be .144 and .132.

James McCubbins – Driving While License Invalid

McCubbins was contacted for not having a rear light and was found to not have a valid license.

Alyssa Lawson – Warrant

Lawson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Nabor Guajardo – Possession of Controlled Substance

Guajardo was contacted for possibly being intoxicated while he was walking on a sidewalk. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

John Roberts – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Roberts was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Kiera Harvey – Assault Family Violence

Harvey is accused of assaulting her boyfriend during an altercation that happened after she told him she had an affair.