Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported debit card abuse.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim went to the police department to file charges against her ex-boyfriend for assault.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim alleged an unknown suspect entered his residence without permission and stole $500.

3400 block of S 32nd Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

Police responded to a disturbance at an Abilene residence where a suspect threatened to cause serious bodily injury to herself and others.

2100 block of Kansas Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone and bag worth $820 were reported stolen.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim was arrested for assaulting a family member in front of peace officers.

2700 block of Roberts Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his boyfriend assaulted him at a south Abilene gym.

2500 block of Hollis Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a south Abilene residence and found an assault had occurred.

3000 block of Highland Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A female reported her ex-boyfriend who has an active protective order came to her residence and turned the power off.

1400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Building

Officers responded to an alarm in south Abilene and discovered the back door to a business was broken.

2100 block of Grand Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Officers responded to a south Abilene residence for a report of an alarm.

3200 block of S Danville Drive – Criminal Trespass

A south Abilene hotel called police because a suspect was walking into the hotel and refusing to leave when asked.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent SBI

A report was completed for terroristic threat.

Arrests

Shirley Sedberry – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Sedberry is accused of threatening his wife with a rifle at her workplace, causing the facility to get shutdown. He was later arrested by a SWAT team.

Aaron Garza – Failure to Identify, Evading Arrest Detention, Warrant

Garza was contacted in reference to an Animal Abuse call. He gave officers a false name and date of birth then ran from officers.

Marissa Martinez – Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon

Martinez was contacted in reference to an animal abuse call. She was arrested for hindering the arrest of a known felon after her passenger gave a false identity to police.

Mariah Moreno – Assault Family Violence

Moreno is accused of hitting a male during an argument while officers were present and was arrested.

Britni Varner – Assault Family Violence

Varner was contacted by police after making suicidal comments to a friend over the phone. She was found to be belligerent and had been drinking all day and was arrested to prevent further acts of harm to herself and others.

John Cox – Criminal Trespass

Cox was contacted after walking into a hotel he was not a guest at and refusing to leave or pay for a room. He was arrested for criminal trespass.