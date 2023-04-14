Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

1300 block of Poplar Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged.

1300 block of Amarillo Street – Harassment

A victim reported she is being harassed by a female.

2800 block of Russel Avenue – Criminal Mischief

The victim reported a known suspect broke 11 windows on her residence in 2 days, causing $440 worth of damage.

2700 block of Beech Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole a guitar worth $500.

200 block of Clyde Street – Theft of Property

A victim in south Abilene reported his bicycle worth $500 was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for fraud was taken.

400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault

A report for assault was taken after an altercation in north Abilene.

2500 block of Sylvan Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary of habitation was reported.

4000 block of Lynwood Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A known individual stole household items, clothing, and documents from a victim in south Abilene.

400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A criminal trespass investigation began in north Abilene.

4600 block of Loop 322 – Burglary of Vehicle

A Saddle, bridle, and boots were reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Computer, a cell phone, and wire were reported stolen in north Abilene.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend in north Abilene. She did have visible injuries.

3000 block of W Lake Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon Family Violence

A report for aggravated assault was taken in north Abilene.

Arrests

Elida Gallion – Warrant

Gallion was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Carolina Garcia – Endangering a Child, Assault Pregnant Person

Garcia is accused of assaulting a 6-month pregnant person while the victim was holding a child. The victim reported Garica said, “that she doesn’t care if the victim is pregnant, hopes she miscarries, and that the victim’s face is not pregnant.” The victim was also holding a 1-year-old child during the assault, and he hit his head on a door during the altercation.

Talitha Miller – Possession of Controlled Substance

Miller was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers smelled the odor of marijuana. She was found to be in possession of a THC vape pen.

Erik Ramos – Warrant

Ramos was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Tanner Defoor – Assault Family Violence

Defoor is accused of punching his girlfriend in the head and strangling her so she couldn’t breathe. She did have visible injuries but did not wish to press charges. He was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

Jonah Arberry – Warrant

Arberry was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Joshua Keefer – Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keefer was contacted for riding his bicycle down the wrong side of the road. He gave a false name multiple times and was found to have drug paraphernalia on his person.

Anthony Makuch-Lott – Driving While Intoxicated

Mackuch-Lott was contacted after a vehicle accident and was showing signs of being intoxicated. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Carlos Martinez – Reckless Driving

Martinez was arrested for being a danger to himself and others after he was clocked driving 102MPH in a 70MPH zone.