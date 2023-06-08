Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her.

3800 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took his pickup from an Abilene gas station.

5500 block of Quail Run – Burglary of Habitation

Exterior doors were damaged during a burglary.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft call where a suspect was arrested.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his common law wife. He did have a visible injury on his face.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported an unknown suspect used his identifying information on an apartment.

1000 block of Judge Ely Boulevard – Terroristic Threat of Family

A known suspect put his ex-girlfriend in fear of serious bodily injury after threatening her during an argument.

3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect took his cellphone from an Abilene motel.

3100 block of Wenwood Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect unlawfully took property from the victim. She did wish to pursue charges for theft.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Jessie Lara – Warrant

Lara was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Marissa Gonzales – Public Intoxication

Gonzales was contacted in public and was acting intoxicated. A lawful search of her person yielded a meth pipe in her pocket.

David Guerrero – Warrant

Guerrero was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Billy Beaver – Warrant

Beaver was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Mary Salazar – Theft of Property

Salazar was arrested after she was seen placing items in shopping bags without paying for them.

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass

Whitehead was contacted after he was seen inside a property he had been previously trespassed from.

Shawna Ross – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ross was contacted after someone reported she was in her truck parked in the middle of a lot and seemed delirious. She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon Crabtree – Public Intoxication

Crabtree was contacted at an Abilene motel, where he was criminally trespassed from the property.

Cecilia Evins – Possession of Controlled Substance

Evins was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Corbin Vass – Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance

Vass was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have possibly manufactured/delivered a controlled substance.

Eric Walker – Disorderly Conduct

Walker was contacted after he was seen screaming in the street. He was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Cassandra Taylor – Driving While Intoxicated

Taylor was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She also failed multiple field sobriety tests.

William Harless – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Harless was contacted after he was seen dumpster diving. He was found to have an active warrant and was in possession of methamphetamine.

Tabitha Oliver-Carbone – Assault, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

Oliver-Carbone is accused of biting victims during an argument. She also struggled with officers during arrest.

Joseph Fernandez- Assault Family Violence

Fernandez is accused of intentionally striking his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, causing damage. He then also struck her multiple times in the face and shoulder, causing her pain.