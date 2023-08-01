Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested in connection to misdemeanor theft.

500 block of Sammons Street – Burglary of Habitation

A refrigerator and oven worth $750 were reported stolen during a burglary.

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault

A report for assault family violence was taken.

1800 block of S 11th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole several items.

1700 block of N 10th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his home and stole a chainsaw.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for possession/use of identifying information was taken.

3000 block of W Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A defendant was arrested for Assault Family Violence and was transported to jail without incident.

5300 block of Fairmont Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a domestic disturbance in progress. All parties were separated.

1900 block of Grape Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene.

5200 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

Criminal Mischief was reported in south Abilene.

3200 block S 27th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

2000 block of Kansas Street – Criminal Trespass

A report for criminal trespass was taken in south Abilene.

6500 block of Stadium Drive – Assault

A victim reported shew as assaulted by her husband in south Abilene.

5400 block of S 7th – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Alvin Hanson – Theft of Property

Hanson is accused of stealing items from an Abilene grocery store.

Charlotte Coley – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

Taylor Valencia – Disorderly Conduct

Valencia is accused of being loud in a public roadway.

Martin Cano – Assault Family Violence

Cano was contacted during a call for service, where he was sentenced to 4 years probation.

Josh Reicheneker – Warrant

Reicheneker was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Matthew Tardiff – Assault Threat/Contact

Tardiff was contacted during a disturbance, where she and her husband are accused of getting into an argument.

Kimberly Parsons – Criminal Trespass

Parsons is accused of showing up unannounced and causing a disturbance. She was arrested after she was caught on the property again after being warned.

Kyle Smith-Horton – Evading Arrest

Smith-Horton is accused of fleeing police at a high rate of speed.