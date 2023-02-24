Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Serious Bodily Injury

A terroristic threat report was taken.

1600 block of Woodard Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported she gave a suspect $200 to purchase a dog, but it was a scam and there was no puppy.

1200 block of Grape Street – Terroristic Threat Cause

A north Abilene business reports an unknown suspect threatened to shoot an employee.

1700 block of McCracken Street – Criminal Mischief

1800 block of Sycamore Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect pulled a knife on him in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report was taken after a victim located fraudulent charges.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported $1,000 worth of fraudulent charges were on his bank account.

1600 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Service

A report for Theft was taken in south Abilene.

00 block of Pinehurst – Assault

A victim reported a suspect threated to harm agents of the government by unlawful means.

2400 block of Fannin Street – Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize

Police responded to a residence in north Abilene where a suspect was arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping.

2400 block of Arrowhead Drive – Assault Family Violence Impede Breath

A victim reported Assault Family Violence Impede Breath in south Abilene.

5100 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence Impede Breath

A suspect is accused of choking his girlfriend.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend punched her several times in the face.

400 block of E Washington Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

1700 block of Westmoreland Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her husband pulled a gun on her during an assault and placed it against her head.

Arrests

David Vasquez – Warrant

Vasquez turned himself in on an active warrant.

Evan Walser – Theft of Property

Walser was contacted inside a stolen vehicle and was arrested.

Danny O’Neil – Public Intoxication

O’Neil was contacted during a disturbance where he was throwing items in the bar. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was also acting like he’s going to fight officers.

Isreal De La Cruz – Warrant

De La Cruz was contacted while driving a vehicle and was found to have an active warrant.

Dominique Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Tony Kanthavong – Possession of Child Pornography

Kanthavong was arrested on a warrant for possession of child pornography.

Marcel Moreno – Endangering a Child, Resisting Arrest

Moreno was contacted after she was seen trying to hit other vehicles with her car. When officers responded, they found she had a child in the vehicle.

Caesar Bell – Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath

Bell is accused of assaulting a victim, who did have visible bruises.

Gaudalupe Sanchez – Assault Family Violence

Sanchez is accused of grabbing a victim around the neck and choking her.

Christian Campos – Aggravated Kidnapping

Campos is accused of holding a victim at gunpoint against her will for hours.

Nicholas Eckert- Driving While Intoxicated

Eckert was pulled over during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.071 and 0.069.

Jimmie Crain – Assault Family Violence

Crain is accused of tackling a victim to the ground and hitting her on the face and eye.