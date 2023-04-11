Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3600 block of Georgetown Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a known suspect stole meat and soap worth $200.

4300 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect showed up at an Abilene restaurant after being warned of criminal trespass.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

An unknown suspect pulled a gun on a victim who was walking from a business after a verbal confrontation.

1300 block of Park Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a cell phone from her house.

100 block of Circle of Holly – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her uncle grabbed her by the throat during an argument.

300 block o S Leggett Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was hit in the head while trying to break up a mutual combat fight. She did not know which party hit her.

700 block of EN 14th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported their TV and Roku worth around $1,400 were reported stolen.

1600 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

An arrest was made for Assault Family Violence.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported his bicycle worth $600 was stolen.

2000 block of Griffith Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A possible known suspect attempted to steal a vehicle.

1700 block of E Hwy 80 – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Warrant

A suspect was arrested for a warrant, theft, possession of controlled substance, retaliation, and resisting arrest.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Theft of Property

A cell phone was reported stolen.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $500 was reported stolen.

800 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect went into two different stores and put $503 on his debit card without the cashier knowing.

1000 block of S 15th Street – Impersonate Public Servant

A suspect was arrested for impersonating a public servant.

4600 block of Sage Circle – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her daughter damaged her property without her consent.

2100 block of Lowden Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A suspect is accused of texting a victim and threatening to shoot her.

1400 block of N Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

4100 block of Danville Drive – Assault

A suspect is accused of attacking a known victim.

5200 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of Vehicle

1900 block of Denton Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Binoculars worth $130 were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

2000 block of Glendale Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect pointed a handgun at him.

2300 block of Manor Oaks Te – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a known suspect threatened him and his family if money was not paid.

2200 block of Covenant Drive – Exploitation of Child/Elderly

A victim reported someone took advantage of her mother and defrauded her finances.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

5200 block of Taos Drive – Theft of Property

An iPhone was reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Warrant

A suspect accused of stealing several items from an Abilene store was arrested.

2200 block of E Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting a victim.

800 block of Santos Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A knife was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1400 block of N 7th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of chasing victims with a weapon.

1800 block of S 8th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a package containing an iPhone was stolen from his porch.

500 block of EN 22nd Street – Forgery

An unknown suspect is accused of scamming a victim out of money via email and text message.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft by Check

A report for fraud was taken.

300 block of W Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her roommate in north Abilene.

6000 block of Hwy 277 – Theft of Property

$1,500 worth of lottery tickets were stolen from an Abilene gas station.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for assaulting a victim, who was hospitalized.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for identity theft was taken.

700 block of S Jefferson Drive- Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect damaged their window and stole several items of property, which was later returned.

5800 block of Texas Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim wished to press charges after an assault.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim is accused of throwing items at her boyfriend during an argument and also scratching him.

3100 block of Beacon Hill Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for a stolen vehicle in south Abilene.

800 block of Peach Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.

Arrests

Richard Stanley – Possession of Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Stanley was contacted after he was seen slumped over on the bus stop bench.

Jackie Floyd – Warrant

Floyd was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ronald Livingston – Public Intoxication

Livingston was contacted after multiple people reported seeing him walking in the roadway, weaving in and out of traffic while delirious. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Edwin Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted for having expired registration and was found to have two active warrants.

Bobby Thompson – Warrant

Thompson was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Robert Tercero – Driving While Intoxicated

Tercero was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.214 and 0.203.

Bobby Fletcher – Possession of Controlled Substance

Fletcher was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Alexis Castro – Driving While Intoxicated

Castro was contacted during a traffic stop, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be .155 and .155.

Kathy Pena – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Pena was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. A subsequent search of her person yielded methamphetamine.

Douglas Hartley – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Hartley was contacted during a traffic stop, where he gave a false name a date of birth. He was identified by a credit card and was also found to have an active warrant.

Edwina Norman – Assault Family Violence

Norman was contacted during a call for service. A victim was found to be injured and shew as arrested.

Timothy Marshall – Warrant

Marshall was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Jessie Moffitt – Driving While Intoxicated

Moffitt was contacted during a traffic stop, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was being uncooperative and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Her blood was drawn via warrant.

Mathew Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Rodriguez was contacted during a call for service, where he was having a hard time staying awake and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was in the passenger seat of a wrecked vehicle and said he had been drinking since he got into the accident 2 hours prior. There were open containers around him and he was arrested.

Brandon Crabtree – Public Intoxication

Crabtree was contacted while standing in a parking lot waving his hands and yelling. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Adam Ramirez – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ramirez was contacted during a motor vehicle burglary, where he was trying to enter locked vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Antony Holmes – Warrant

Holmes was contacted after a pursuit and was found to have an active warrant.

Cynthia Cota – Warrant

Cota was contacted in reference to a check welfare call and was found to have active warrants.

Caleb Roach – Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle

Roach was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of alcohol in the passenger seat and a cupholder. He refused to sign his citation and was arrested.

Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication

Rumfield was contacted while asleep in a portable building and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Terrance Lyons – Warrant, Obstruction, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resist Arrest

Lyons was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants.

Seth Clark – Driving While Intoxicated

Clark was contacted in reference to a reckless driver on Buffalo Gap Road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Makayla Erazo – Warrant

Erazo was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Jalyssa Young – Abandoning/Endangering Child Imminent Danger

Young was seen trying to ram another vehicle with her vehicle. Officers saw her speeding and riding the tail of the victim’s vehicle. During a subsequent traffic stop, officers found there was a child, who was not Young’s, in the vehicle while she was trying to ram the victim.

Jose Cardona – Impersonate Public Servant

Cardona is accused of impersonating a police officer and trying to arrest a victim.

Sirilo Palacio – Warrant

Palacio was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Keith Rader – Driving While Intoxicated

Roberto Pinder – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

Pinder is accused of sending messages to his girlfriend that were threatening to shoot her. He said he was loading his gun and she had 10 minutes. Police did find him walking toward her house.

Michael Hartness – Warrant

Hartness was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants.

Jose Hernandez – Assault Family Violence

Hernandez was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of punching a victim in the face.

Anthony Sanchez – Driving While Intoxicated

Sanchez was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Rose Lopez – Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest

Lopez was pulled over for a traffic stop and refused to stop. She led police to her residence, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Her blood was drawn via consent.

Dominique Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was contacted after wrecking into a tree. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested. Her blood was drawn via warrant.

Richard Ortega – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ortega was contacted after calls about a drunk driver. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was found to be in possession of Alalprazolam after arrest.

Joshua Acosta – Driving While Intoxicated

Acosta was contacted during a traffic stop nad was showing signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform field sobriety tests. There was also an unrestrained infant in his back seat. A subsequent search of his vehicle and person yielded marijuana and beer bottle caps.

Eric Fuentes – Driving While Intoxicated

Fuentes was contacted during a traffic accident and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Busari Kolawole – Public Intoxication

Kolawole was contacted during a disturbance and was seen running across a busy road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kevin Belcher – Criminal Trespass

Belcher was contacted after getting involved in an argument at an Abilene hotel he had been trespassed from previously.

Vandon Dearman – Warrant

Dearman was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Juliette Rocha-Cisneros – Driving While Intoxicated

Rocha-Cisneros was contacted during a vehicle collision and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.093 and 0.089.

William Barnes – Assault Family Violence

Barnes is accused of assaulting a victim during an argument.

Danielle Posten – Warrant, Theft

Posten is accused of trying to conceal $609 worth of items at an Abilene store on her person and in her bag.

Cameron Mathewson – Warrant

Mathewson was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Roy Folley – Warrant

Folley was contacted at an Abilene park and was found to have an active warrant.

Eric Walker – Disorderly Conduct

Walker is accused of walking around yelling at people. He also threatened to fight them.

Marcus Johnson – Disorderly Conduct

Johnson was contacted in reference to an armed suspect call. He began yelling at officers and caused breach of peace. He refused to go inside and was arrested.

Michael Dittmar – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Dittmar is accused of driving his motorcycle into a victim then fleeing the scene. He was later located and arrested.

Lee Sanchez – Driving While Intoxicated

Sanchez was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Braden Brock – Assault Family Violence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brock is accused of hitting a victim more than 20 times with a closed fist, causing her pain.

Bryant Williams – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Williams is accused of recklessly using his vehicle to cause injury.

Logan Overton – Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Overton was contacted during a motor vehicle burglary in Abilene and was found to be in possession of a handgun while under the age of 21.

Thomas Davis – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Evading Arrest Detention

Davis was contacted during a burglary of motor vehicle call and and was found to be in possession of a handgun while under the age of 21.