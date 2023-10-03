Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of Hickory Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Two victims reported their neighbor pulled a knife on them during an argument about a deceased animal.

1000 block of Hickory Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A known suspect threatened his neighbor with a knife after believeing he killed his cat.

3500 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a suspect took a ladder valued at $100.

300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her common-law spouse assaulted her during an altercation.

1100 block of Musken Road – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

Diesel fuel worth $5000 was reported stolen from a vehicle.

1300 block of Amarillo Street – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect is accused of damaging a victim’s rear windshield.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A suspect is accused of stealing $15 worth of feminine hygiene products from an Abilene grocery store.

2300 block of Woodhollow Circle – Aggravated Assault

A report for Aggravated Assault was taken in south Abilene.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A suspect was arrested for assault at an Abilene bar.

4400 block of Crawford Drive – Assault

A report for assault was taken.

1000 block of Luzon Street – Public Intoxication

A suspect was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation in south Abilene.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing food, clothing, batteries, medication, and more from an Abilene store.

3200 block of old Anson Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported he left his wallet in north Abilene and it was never found. An unknown suspect also tried to upload the victim’s credit card to their google wallet.

1800 block of S 9th Street – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted him, causing him pain.

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was detained for criminal trespass at a local hotel.

3200 block of S 13th Street – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported she got into an argument with her boyfriend.

1300 block of Cypress Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was slapped by his stepdad during an altercation.

3600 block of Auburn Drive – Assault

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

2200 block of Hunt Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen.

2200 block of Overland Trail – Aggravated Assault SBI

Someone reported a victim was assaulted by a known suspect.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was completed.

2900 block of N 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect, who threw a beer bottle at her.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Driving While Intoxicated

A suspect was contacted after an accident and was arrested for DWI.

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

2200 block of W Overland Trail – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

2000 block of Glendale Drive – Assault Family Violence

1800 block of Oak Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim reported his roommate threatened him.

3600 block of Patty Lynne – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect slashed the tire on his vehicle.

1600 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was scratched on the neck during an argument.

2300 block of S Danville Drive – Assault Family Violence

A wife was arrested for domestic violence.

3700 block of Patriot Drive – Assault Family Violence

6900 block of Marigold Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a locked cargo trailer was stolen from a construction site. Nearly $50,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen.

600 block of ½ Jeanette Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took his cell phone.

3600 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police reported an unknown suspect shot out 3 windows of their business with a BB gun.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

1800 block of S 14th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A man was arrested for stabbing his neighbor with a large, folding knife.

800 block of Byrd Drive – False Alarm

A victim reported a known suspect injured him and set off a firearm when there was no emergency.

700 block of Butternut Street – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Service

Nearly $300 worth of brisket was reported stolen.

Arrests

Maria Clara – Criminal Trespass

Mamraj Cheddie – Public Intoxication

Felisita Donaghey – Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property

Melvin Allen – Evading Arrest Detention

Yaan Karlo Ordaz-Zuniga – Possession of Marijuana, Immigration

Brittany Love – Warrant

Marley Mercer – Assault, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana

Mario Brown – Warrant

Alfredo Gonzales – Warrant

Savannah Cox – Public Intoxication, Burglary of Habitation

Steven Poppell – Theft of Property

Jennifer Trevino – Burglary of Building

Cecilia Gutierrez – Warrant

Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

John Jameson – Assault Pregnant Person

David Damian – Public Intoxication

Donald Olds – Possession of Controlled Substance

Lindsey Salas – Possession of Controlled Substance

Zachary Little – Warrant

Anthony Nix – Public Intoxication

Raymond Montelongo – Driving While Intoxicated, Harassment of Public Servant

Gabriel Gonzales-Castillo – Public Intoxication

Sammie Montez – Warrant, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving With License Invalid

Ralph Demarco – Public Intoxication

Ronnie Pankonien – Assault Peace Officer, Resist Arrest

Torris Shaw – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest

Clemente Luna – Driving While Intoxicated, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Matthew Nix – Assault Family Violence

Timothy Pequeno – Warrant

Jamie McWhorter – Assault Family Violence

Isaac Alvarez – Warrant

Classie Sims – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Resist Arrest, Assault Peace Officer, Harassment of Public Servant

Johnathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Byron Thompson – Warrant

Kevin Koblizek – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Michael Thompson – Possession of Controlled Substance