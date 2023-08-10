Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2700 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged a known suspect hit him on the hand with a walking stick.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A daughter reported her father was the victim of identity theft.

1000 block of Poplar Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Parents reported their son threatened them with a knife.

3900 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

Police responded to report of a trailer worth $9,000 being stolen.

700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

Police to a report of criminal trespass in south Abilene.

1300 block of 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was strangled by her spouse. She did have visible injuries.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a $1,319 was stolen.

1800 block of Wildlife Trails Parkway – Theft of Property

A business reported an unknown person removed a license plate worth $80.

3800 block of Clack Street – Unlawful Restraint

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and unlawfully restrained her.

2000 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect damaged a victim’s property.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Robbery

Police responded to a robbery in north Abilene.

1000 block of Mockingbird Lane – Assault

Officers responded to a bar fight in north Abilene.

300 block of Westview Drive – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene resident reported a friend damaged her vehicle and front door during an argument.

3400 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Robbery

Police responded to a robbery in north Abilene.

Arrests

Chelsie Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted in reference to having 2 active warrants and was arrested.

Michael Gonzalez – Warrant

Gonzalez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Ashlee Darden – Criminal Trespass

Darden was contacted during a criminal trespass call and was arrested.

Brittany Schultz – Abandoning/Endangering a Child Imminent Danger

David Dow – Public Intoxication

Dow is accused of causing disturbances at multiple businesses and acting belligerent. When officers arrived, he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Timothy Martinez – Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Martinez is accused of grabbing her glassing and causing her pain and injury.

Zachary Arnold – Assault Threat/Contact

Arnold is accused of a call for service and responded to an assault family violence.

Elijah Torres – Driving While Intoxicated

Torres was contacted while he was asleep behind the wheel and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Elias Kabandana – Warrant

Kabandana was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.