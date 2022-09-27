Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that his son with anger issues had been tormenting his mother for months. The son was arrested on Class C citation for Threat of Family Violence Assault.

3200 block Pine Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was found by a hotel employee.

5400 block of South 7th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that their Motorola cell phone, valued at $125, was stolen by a known suspect.

1100 block of Lytle Way – Terroristic Threat of Family

A 45-year-old woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened her over the phone. The threat made the victim fear for serious bodily injury.

3900 block of Whittier Street – Family Violence Assault

A 21-year-old man reported that he was assaulted by his mother at their home in South Abilene.

1800 block of North 9th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A 32-year-old man reported that his property was stolen from his vehicle at a North Abilene home. Stolen goods included a paint sprayer, valued at nearly $800.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Family Violence Assault

In response to a disturbance report at a South Abilene apartment complex, police found that a suspect hit a victim with a closed fist. The suspect was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Family Violence Assault

A 19-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old victim. The 19-year-old was arrested.

1000 block of Justice Way – Family Violence Assault

A 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend, also 21, assaulted him. Police noted visible injuries and said the victim is pressing charges. The suspect left the scene before police could arrive.

REDACTED location – Assault

A 59-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by a 32-year-old man in South Abilene.

900 block of Palm Street – Family Violence Assault, Previous Conviction

Police responded to an assault at a South Abilene home. There, it was reported that a 25-year-old man punched his 47-year-old roommate. The 25-year-old was arrested. Because children were present when the assault took place, a report was made with CPS.

Arrests

Jacob Thornhill – Family Violence Assault Threat

Thornhill was contacted in the 5700 block of Eagle Drive Monday morning, in reference to an assault. Thornhill’s mother reported that she and her son were verbally arguing at their home when she went to her bedroom, locking it with a deadbolt. She reported that Thornhill kicked in the locked door, kicked a dog and threw a glass vase on the floor. Thornhill reportedly continued to argue with his mother and broke more of her things. She said he then went to school. Afraid that her son would assault her, the victim reported him. Thornhill was arrested when he returned from school.

Christaun Woods – Public Intoxication

Police were called to a restaurant in reference of a disturbance at a hotel in the 800 block of East Highway 80. The calling party reportedly said the suspect, Woods, was belligerent, refusing to leave and answered his room’s door naked. It was also reported that he crossed multiple lanes of a busy highway before police arrived. Due to Woods’ behavior, police arrested him for Public Intoxication.

John Green – Warrant

Green was contacted during a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Grape Street, for displaying expired license plates. The patrolling officer searched his name and date of birth to find that Green had a warrant on a theft charge.

Jalen Jackson – Family Violence Assault

A 55-year-old victim reported that her grandson, Jackson, slapped her and broke her glasses. She said she did not want to press charges. Jackson was arrested in the 1200 block of Yeomans Road and arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

Abbygale Foreman – Family Violence Assault

Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road, regarding a ‘tussle’ between a husband and wife. The wife, Foreman, was allegedly the aggressor. Police reported seeing video evidence of Foreman hitting her husband in his face, causing visible injury. The victim said he does want to press charges.

Andrew Bonham – Public Intoxication

Police found Bonham in the 4400 block of Crawford Drive, reportedly smelling of alcohol, slurring words and displaying other signs of intoxication. Police said Uber refused to transport him. Bonham was determined to be a danger to himself and was arrested.

Elijah Martinez – Family Violence Assault w/ Previous Conviction

A victim reported that his roommate, Martinez, were arguing when he was punched in the left side of his jaw, in the 900 block of Palm Street. Police said a tooth from the victim was knocked out due to the blow. Because he had a prior conviction for Family Violence Assault in 2019, Martinez’s charge was upgraded to a third degree felony.

Saebin Griffin – Warrant

Griffin was pulled over in the 600 block of Colonial Drive for a traffic violation. They were found to have an outstanding warrant.

William Shipman – Family Violence Assault

Police were called to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Park Avenue, where a victim reported that her husband had been drinking and hit her. The woman told officers Shipman hit her across the right side of her face, then twisted her watch until it broke. The watch twisting caused a scrape along her left wrist. The victim said she did not want to press charges. Shipman was found behind a home and was arrested. He allegedly told the arresting officer he was guilty.

Rebecca Garcia – Public Intoxication

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Orange Street, where they reportedly saw Garcia yelling loudly while swinging an American flag on a stick at around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting party said she was knocking on doors. Previous calls in the area included reports of attempted burglary, occupying the helo pad at Hendrick Medical Center, denying emergency usage and swinging a stick while yelling in or near the street – officers determined all reports were Garcia.

The arresting officer determined that Garcia was intoxicated, possibly on meth. Determining her to be a danger to herself and others, Garcia was arrested.