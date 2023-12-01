Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Formosa Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim arrived home and saw a suspect running out of her residence.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Three suspects were contacted after being observed taking several items without payment.

4500 block of Velta Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene, and a report was generated for assault family violence.

6200 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A reporting party alleged a vehicle he rented was taken/used without his permission.

3000 block of Birch Drive – Assault

A report for Assault was taken.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft call in south Abilene.

3100 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

Four items worth $25 were reported stolen in Abilene.

Arrests

Wendell Chaney – Burglary of Habitation

Shelby Roys – Theft of Property

Justin Wright – Warrant

Bailey Roys – Theft of Property

Kaylee Brickerd – Theft of Property

Jose Elsasser – Warrant

Lacey Berry – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Rene Medina – Public Intoxication

Zachery Valero – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon with Felony Conviction

Dawn Carper – Possession of Controlled Substance

Victor Davila – Driving While Intoxicated