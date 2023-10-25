Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Portland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A woman and her boyfriend were seen physically fighting in the street by multiple witnesses. They were separated and a report was taken for family violence.

200 block of Fannin Street – Assault

900 block of S 27th Street – Theft of Property

A suspect reported someone stole his pickup from his residence.

5300 block of S 7th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her son struck her in the hand with a baseball bat. He did admit to causing her pain.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A theft of motor vehicle was reported in south Abilene.

2300 block of Clinton Street – Evading Arrest Detention

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence and Evading Arrest in north Abilene. The vicitim did have visible injuries.

2300 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Property

Jewelry worth nearly $800 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

800 block of Peach Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report for Aggravated Assault Family Violence was completed.

3600 block of Patty Lynne – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of striking a victim’s son when he stepped in between the suspect and the victim. This then instigated a short fight.

5300 block of Questa Drive – Disorderly Conduct

1900 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

A bicycle worth $100 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Alex Scroggins – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Cody Calhoun – Failure to Identify

Patrick Jones – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ryan McGlothlin – Failure to Signal Turn, Possession of Marijuana

Alexx Cooper – Evading Arrest Detention, Assault

Joel Vandam – Assault Family Violence

Robert Roddy – Driving While Intoxicated with Child under 15

Gilbert Paiz – Driving While Intoxicated

John Gaines – Disorderly Conduct