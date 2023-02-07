Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3400 block of N 1st Street – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a burglary at a local business.

3300 block of Melinda Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his son.

1400 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

A water heater and switch worth $1,000 were reported stolen.

200 block of Fannin Street – Assault

Police responded to an assault at a north Abilene shelter.

1100 block of Cedar Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance progress, where a victim had been assaulted by his wife. He did have visible bodily injuries but stated he did not feel pain.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported theft.

00 block of Olympic – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

1100 block of Alameda Road – Assault

Two victims reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.

1400 block of N 10th Street – Theft of Firearm Enhanced

A firearm worth $466 was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1200 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was bitten by her live-in partner. She did have a bitemark on her chest.

200 block of Clyde Street – Robbery

1300 block of Graham Street – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call and determined a suspect forced entry into a home.

1900 block of Oak Street – Possession of Controlled Substance

An offender was arrested for family violence and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

1900 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her ex-husband damaged a vehicle belonging to a friend of hers while it was parked in her driveway.

1700 block of Oak Street – Theft of Property

A residence discovered a bucket containing $250 worth of tools was reported missing.

1200 block of Beechwood Lane – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene resident reported her ex-boyfriend damaged her vehicle.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported unknown suspects entered her vehicle and took earphones worth $171.

Arrests

Randall Porter – Warrant

Porter was contacted during a trespass in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Baker was contacted in a local park for acting intoxicated on a narcotic. She was also telling people she had just smoked crack and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Dakota Wood – Assault Threat

Wood was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he’s accused of slapping a victim in the face.

Allan Haught – Public Intoxication

Haught was contacted after a person who was following him after suspecting him of drinking and driving called police. Officers found an open container in his vehicle and he was arrested for public intoxication.

Joseph Benavides – Violation of Bond

Benavides is accused of contacting a victim who he was prevented from seeing due to his bond conditions.

Rebecca Moreno – Possession of Controlled Substance, Assault Family Violence

Moreno was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where she is accused of using a blunt object to strike her husband in the head over an argument about money. She was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.

Lino Gonzales – Assault Threat/Contact

Gonzales is accused of grabbing his girlfriend’s phone and trying to go through it when he got out of jail. He struck her in the arm in the process.

Lorenzo Gonzales – Warrant

Gonzales was contacted during a disturbance and found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of a baggie with a small substance in it.

Jackie Van Matre – Warrant

Van Matre was contacted during a traffic stop for expired tags and was found to have a warrant for probation violation.