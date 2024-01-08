Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A lawn mower, trimmer, and leaf blower were reported stolen.

1800 block of Sycamore Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect used her debit card and ordered more than $200 in groceries from an Abilene business.

1700 block of Lakeshore Drive – Forgery Financial

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault

Police responded to a south Abilene residence in reference to a disturbance in progress.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect came into his home and took items without permission.

800 block of Formosa Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

1600 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

2300 block of Brentwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

An iPad and other items were reported stolen.

1600 block of Musgrave Boulevard – Theft of Property

Tools worth $549 were reported stolen.

5200 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene after causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

4500 block of Cole Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A mop and water hose were stolen in south Abilene.

1000 block of S 8th Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a known suspect used her personal information to open multiple bank accounts.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported violation of a protective order.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A theft report was taken.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle stolen.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

An Assault Family Violence report was taken in south Abilene.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A cellphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen.

200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

700 block of EN 10th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene.

2300 block of Crown Plaza – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken in reference to a disturbance in south Abilene.

1500 block of Clinton Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend.

1200 block of S Bowie Drive – Assault

A report was taken for assault in south Abilene.

3700 block of Patriot Drive – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for aggravated assault in south Abilene.

1300 block of Washington Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A victim arrived at work and found someone had forced entry into his empty house and stole tools and personal property without permission.

4300 block of Hearthstone Court – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Police received a report of a theft where a wallet and others items were stolen from a local library.

5200 block of Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her brother assaulted her with a stick.

3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

2600 block of Garfield Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a handgun.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

Tools were reported stolen.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

Tools worth $600 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Cameron Ramirez – Warrant

Justin Heiser – Assault Family Violence

Tyler Offield – Theft of Property

Juan De Los Santos – Littering

Darius Brown – Assault Family Violence

Matthew Comer – Assault Family Violence

Todd Lassiter – Assault Threat/Contact

Charles Ford – Warrant

Jadarius Williams – Possession of Controlled Substance

Myron Britt – Possession of Controlled Substance

Haley Lindley – Assault Peace Officer, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Interfer with Public Duties

DeShannon Arrington – Failure to Identify

Elbert Noble– Criminal Trespass, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Kylee Gardner – Assault Family Violence

Crissy Hamilton – Warrant

Raymond Romero – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Bonfils Babone – Public Intoxication

Clarence Collins – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

Bryan Francis – Warrant

Robert Duncan – Driving While Intoxicated

Gracie Castillo – Assault Threat/Contact

Henry Johnson – Warrant

Tiera Phillips – Failure to Identify

Rosendo Torres – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Phillip Still – Public Intoxication

Brandon Grant – Driving While Intoxicated

Gilbert Chacon – Warrant

Darrin Stroope – Warrant

Michael Lassiter – Warrant, Tampering with Evidence

Wilfredo Nova-Caseres – Driving While Intoxicated

Tanisha Jones – Warrant

Alexander Salinas – Driving While Intoxicated

Christopher Garcia – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Albert Sinayobye – Driving While Intoxicated

Tyler Casey – Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated

Michael Reynolds – Driving While Intoxicated

John Sanchez – Warrant, Driving While Intoxicated

Emmanuel Hakizimana – Hit and Run, Driving While Intoxicated

Kyle Hudson – Obstruction/Retaliation

David Alaniz – Warrant

Amanda Moreno – Possession of Controlled Substance

Justin Campbell – Public Intoxication