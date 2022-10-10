Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

700 block of Davis Drive – Burglary of Habitation

Golf clubs and a bag valued at $1,700 were stolen from south Abilene.

1400 block of Bel Air Drive – Terroristic Threat Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a teenager threatened to shoot up his house.

3800 block of N 10th Street – Theft of Property

A cellphone valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

400 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call in north Abilene.

1500 block of E Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect assaulted his girlfriend during an argument.

1700 block of Sycamore Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke a window, entered her house, and took a shop vac.

400 block of Portland Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her boyfriend took her vehicle after a verbal altercation.

3600 block of N 6th Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A fraud report was taken after an unknown suspect tried to transfer money from the victim’s account.

3800 block of Janice Lane – Assault Family Violence

A man was arrested for assaulting and strangling his girlfriend.

700 block of Davis Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Two unknown suspects stole motorcycles.

500 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported he caught a friend he had invited over trying to steal a gun, then the suspect hit the victim in the head with the gun and fled.

2200 block of Poplar Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a trailer containing $39,000 worth of lawn equipment.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Evading Arrest Detention

A north Abilene business reported two suspects were caught stealing nails and accessories.

600 block of EN 16th Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

An unknown suspect took a wallet from a victim and used their credit card at a north Abilene store.

5300 block of Taos Drive – Assault of Pregnant Person

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was previously warned of criminal trespass then seen back on the property.

2300 block of Avenue D – Assault Family Violence

100 block of Sayles Blvd – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect threatened him and his children while pointing a knife at them.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Forgery Financial

A convenience store employee reported a suspect tried to use a fake $50 bill.

200 block of Arnold Blvd Lot 303 – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for Criminal Trespass

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Aggravated Robbery

A suspect is accused of assaulting his elderly mother while taking property.

1200 block of Plaza Street – Assault Family Violence

2100 block of W Stamford Street – Theft of Property

A man reported his vehicle was stolen from a north Abilene gas station while his dog was inside.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Service

A cell phone worth $2,000 was reported stolen.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A man was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

700 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported two vehicles were vandalized in her driveway.

1000 block of Justice Way – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported an unknown suspect shot at him twice in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The suspect missed and fled on foot.

100 block of Riverside Park – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm worth $500 was stolen from his truck.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Forgery

A customer attempted to pay a local business with a fake check.

1900 block of Sandefer Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken.

1300 block of Westheimer Road – Terroristic Threat

1300 block of Barrow Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A disabled person was assaulted by his father at a south Abilene business.

2900 block of Vogel Avenue – Criminal Mischief

4000 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A suspect was assaulted by multiple offenders.

00 block of Pebble Beach – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband. He grabbed her hand and squeezed it during an argument.

1000 block of Judge Ely Blvd – Theft of Property

$85 in cash was reported stolen.

Arrests

Roger Winchester – Warrant

Winchester was contacted for not wearing a seatbelt while driving and was arrested on an active warrant.

Ronald Ballard – Warrant

Ballard showed up at the Abilene Police Department and was arrested on an active warrant.

Kenneth Coplin – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant

Coplin was contacted in the parking lot of a car wash. He was seen trying to get rid of a small baggie of narcotics.

Veronica Fisher – Theft of Property

Fisher was contacted after stealing $221 in merchandise from an Abilene store along with her 13-year-old daughter.

Adrian Zaragoza -Public Intoxication

Zaragoza was contacted for harassing customers at an Abilene store. He was showing signs of intoxication when police arrived and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Ben Olvera – Assault Family Violence

Olvera is accused of strangling a victim, making her unable to breathe. There were visible injuries.

Valentin Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

Zachary Johnson – Public Intoxication

Johnson was contacted after knocking on a citizen’s door in the middle of the night while intoxicated. He told officers his friend had dropped him off and he didn’t know where he was.

NAME REDACTED – Failure to Report Disabling Damage

A suspect struck a pole with his vehicle then left the scene. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Brianna Cherry – Evading Arrest, Theft of Property

Cherry is accused of putting items in her purse then passing all points of sale. She also fled from officers after they initially contacted her and she was found hiding behind a shed in a resident’s backyard.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A male suspect is accused of acting as a lookout for a female suspect caught stealing from an Abilene store. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Mark Watson – Assault Pregnant Person

A pregnant person reported she was assaulted by Watson. Her eye was swollen shut when she flagged down police. She said Watson punched her in the head and face while he was driving, so she jumped out of the car. He then grabbed her and dragged her across the street. She did have visible injuries and Watson knew she was 18-weeks pregnant.

Ivan Zuniga – Assault Family Violence

A victim stated that Zungia pushed her down during an argument and choked her.

Ray Fuller – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Fuller is accused of giving officers a false name during a call for service.

Dana Thompson – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported Thompson threatened to kill him and his kids while pointing a knife.

Erik Fincher – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Fincher was contacted during a theft call at walmart and was found to have been previously warned of criminal trespass. He also had an active warrant.

Calvin Cunningham – Aggravated Robbery

Cunningham is accused of steaking keys from a victim while assaulting her.

Erin Bahner – Driving While Intoxicated

Bahner was contacted for being in the drivers seat of a vehicle while acting intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and a blood specimen was drawn via warrant.

Rudolph Perez- Assault Threat/Contact

Perez is accused of holding a knife over his girlfriend while he was sleeping. He told her he could kill her and said he was going to pour a pot of boiling water on her face when she went back to bed.

Angel Leavitt – Assault Family Violence

Leavitt is accused of hitting her mother during an argument and squeezing her. The mother did have visible injuries.

Seth Carrion – Driving While Intoxicated

Carrion was contacted for failing to sop at a stop sign and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. There were several open containers of alcohol in his vehicle and he failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Cruz Juarez – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, Failure to Identify

Juarez is accused of shooting a handgun in his front yard. 3 spend shell casings were found.

Jamie Juarez – Warrant

Juarez was arrested on an active warrant.

Havan Rodriquez – Public Intoxication

Rodriquez is accused of causing a disturbance at the airport while intoxicated. He also attempted to leave in a vehicle.

Damarcus Brown – Assault Family Violence

Brown is accused of pushing his girlfriend, causing her to fall and jam her finger.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect received a citation after drug paraphernalia was found in his backpack during a traffic stop.

Seaniqua Jacquarda R Hosford -Terroristic Threat of Family, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Horsford is accused of threatening to kill a victim and was attempting to kick an officer after she was detained.

Robert McDonald – Public Intoxication

McDonald is accused of being intoxicated at the ER. She was demanding of being admitted to the hospital but there was no reason to do-so. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Jacob Riley – Public Intoxication

Riley was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated at a local gas station and was getting into verbal altercations with customers. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Monte Murillo – Assault Family Violence

Murillo is accused of slapping his wife during an argument. She said he had been drinking and violent for days. He was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

Vincent Foy – Failure to Identify

Foy is accused of evading a traffic stop at low speed. An open alcohol container was found in his vehicle. He gave officers a false name and birth date. Once positively identified, he admitted to lying because he thought he had a warrant.

Martin Hernandez – Assault Family Violence

Hernandez is accused of grabbing his girlfriend of 3 years during an argument that turned physical. She did feel pain.