Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2800 block of S 41st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his girlfriend stole his guitar and was refusing to give it back.

3400 block of State Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported his son violated an emergency protective order.

1600 block of State Street – Theft of Property

Officers contacted a victim after she was found committing a theft from a north Abilene business.

1700 block of State Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported her cell phone was stolen from an Abilene laundromat.

1700 block of S 21st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect used her bank information without consent.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a victim was assaulted by a suspect at a gas station.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a stolen vehicle in south Abilene.

2000 block of Shelton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her former housemate stole her ring and pawned it.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

5600 block of Hawk Circle – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her in south Abilene.

2400 block of Barrow Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for aggravated assaulted in south Abilene.

2300 block of Bishop Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend pulled a knife and threatened her with it

Arrests

Jessica Alger – Interfere with Public Duties, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Assault Peace Officer

Angelina Ticossi – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Andrea Ortiz – Abandon/Endangering Int/Reck/Neg Child/Eld/Disab

Larry Norman – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

O’Ryan Ross – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

Lakrisna Porter – Warrant

Christopher Guajardo – Warrant

Antwone Harden – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon Family Violence