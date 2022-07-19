Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3900 block of John Knox Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim’s vehicle was damaged with a pellet gun sometime over the weekend, and police say this is likely related to other cases in the area.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect broke into a building and vandalized the property with graffiti.



800 block of Carver Street – Theft of Property

APD responded to a report of a stolen vehicle after the victim lost his keys. The victim did wait 12 hours to report the theft.



1800 block of Grape Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A man pulled a knife on a business owner on the north side of town.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported she saw her friend “keying” her vehicle while it was parked and unoccupied, causing around $500 worth of damage.



800 block of S Jefferson Drive – Theft of Firearm

A citizen reported her car door was left unlocked overnight, and the suspects tole a pistol valued at $300.



1300 block of Fannin Street – Burglary of a Habitation – Family Violence – Simple Assault Intent

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend forced entry into her mother’s residence and assaulted her.



1700 block of Westview Drive – Theft of Property

A female reported an unknown suspect used her vehicle without returning it.



800 block of Sunset Drive – Theft of Property

A female reported an unknown subject came onto her property, moved items around, and turned on her exterior water faucet and started to drink the water and pour it over his head. He then left the water running.



4500 block S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A female reported a case of identity theft.



1900 block of Woodard Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a firearm from her vehicle valued at $300.



4900 block of Oaklawn Court – Burglary of Habitation

A couple reported several items from their home had been removed by a known suspect. The items include a dee fryer, grinder, tent, cash, and a fishing pole.



6500 block of Milestone Drive – Theft of Property

A local business reported a known suspect stole a tablet valued at $1,100.



2100 block of Beechwood Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect forced entry into his apartment and took a ring, a television, and identifying information, valued at nearly $4,000.



5000 block of Hwy 277 – Criminal Trespass

A male was arrested for criminal trespass after being previously warned.



2300 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleges that her boyfriend assaulted her. He left the scene prior to police arrival.



1100 block of Avenue F – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim stated her ex-boyfriend broke in and took a backpack, dog food, a dog harness, and dog toys, valued at $250.



3900 block of Notre Dame Circle – Assault Family Violence

A male alleged his brother pushed him at their residence.



5700 block of Southmoor Drive – Assault

An assault was reported in south Abilene. CPS was contacted.



Arrests

Tana Crouch – Warrant

Crouch was contacted in reference to being a wanted person and was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.



Keighvoucia Lamb – Warrant

Lamb was a known fugitive from the law and was contacted then arrested for multiple warrants.



Aaron Jordan – Burglary of a Habitation – Simple Assault Intent

Jordan is accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s house by kicking in the door. He then allegedly assaulted the ex-girlfriend, who did have visible injuries.



John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

Wilcoxen was arrested for being inside a business he was previously trespassed from.



Sergio Chacon-Hinojos – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Chacon-Hinojos was the driver of a vehicle during a traffic stop. An open alcohol container was in plain view and he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He did voluntarily give a blood specimen.



Corey Sears – Assault – Family Violence

Sears is accus8ed of pushing his brother down in the kitchen because he brother had called police earlier that day. He’s also accuse of not taking his mental health medication.