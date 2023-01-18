Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Service

A possible known suspect left a store without paying for merchandise.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Police responded to a disturbance in progress call.

700 block of Hawthorne Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported nearly $3,000 worth of tools were stolen. Evidence found at the scene led police to the suspect’s home, where the property was located.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim contacted police to report debit card abuse.

2300 block of S 39th Street – Forgery-Financial

A victim reported the theft of 27 checks — three checks have been located and more than $3,000 was reported stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery-Financial

A victim reported his debit card was compromised.

900 block of Minter Lane – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect stole a TV worth $700 from the victim’s carport storage room.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her wallet with $100 inside was stolen at a south Abilene grocery store.

2700 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

5400 block of Questa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim’s property was damaged by a suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.

4500 block of S 1st Street – False Report to Police Officer

A victim reported a suspect made a false report to police, alleging he assaulted her.

1600 block of Palm Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was transported to the Taylor County Jail for Criminal Trespass.

2400 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was slapped by his girlfriend in south Abilene.

1000 block of S 13th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect was arrested for Burglary of Habitation.

2000 block of N 2nd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An impact gun and tool belt worth nearly $300 were reported stolen.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault

A hotel clerk was assaulted by a visitor at a south Abilene hotel.

400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Criminal Mischief

A calling party reported her neighbor broke multiple windows as part of an ongoing dispute. There are no witnesses to corroborate these claims.

300 block of Hawthorne Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

Tools worth $300 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Deric Davis – Burglary of Building, Warrant

Davis was caught stealing items from a home. The items were found in his backyard and he was placed under arrest. He also had a local warrant.

Dustin Carter – Warrant

Carter was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Johnathan Morales – Warrant

Morales was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Raquel Peralez – Evading Arrest Detention

Peralez was contacted during a traffic stop and ran from police when they asked her to exit the vehicle.

Jesse Ramirez – Warrant, Resisting Arrest

Ramirez was contacted in a field and was found to have an active warrant. After he was placed under arrest, he fled on foot.

Danny O’Neil – Criminal Trespass

O’Neil was contacted after a homeowner reported he was inside her house and she did not know him and he did not have permission to be there. He refused to leave and was arrested for Criminal Trespass.

Nicholas Lopez – Burglary of Habitation

Lopez is accused of entering a family member’s home by breaking a window without permission.

Yaaziyah Hawkins – Warrant

Hawkins was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Marvin Sneed – Driving While Intoxicated

Sneed was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane and for driving the wrong direction. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was collected via warrant.