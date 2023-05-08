Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of S Jefferson Drive – Criminal Trespass

A victim contacted police and reported a man was trespassing on her mother’s property.

4800 block of Robertson Drive

A report was taken for fraud.

3500 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his motorcycle was stolen from an Abilene apartment complex.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report was taken for fraud.

3200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

An employee of a north Abilene motel reported a known suspect threatened him with a knife when he tried to get the suspect to vacate his room.

2400 block of Independence Boulevard – Assault

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

800 block of Ben Rickey Drive – Criminal Mischief

$4,000 worth of cooper cable was reported stolen.

00 block of Pinehurst – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A check was reported stolen.

800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An Abilene business called police to report a stolen vehicle.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A female reported she was grabbed by another female during an altercation.

2600 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a firearm was stolen from her vehicle.

2000 block of Vine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she and her cousin were injured by her girlfriend.

1200 block of Cedar Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his wife while she was sleeping.

700 block of Carver Street – Assault

A victim reported an unknown male suspect pulled her out of a vehicle by her legs.

2300 block of S 23rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him.

600 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A man reported another man brandished a knife during an incident.

1700 block of S 13th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report of burglary was taken in south Abilene.

1400 block of N 15th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in north Abilene.

3700 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a driver behind him got upset when he braked to turn and drover the block to harass him.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of assault family violence.

1600 block of E Overland Trail – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A laptop worth $600 was reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report for theft of motor vehicle was taken in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Items worth more than $300 were reported stolen from an Abilene store.

1900 block of Amarillo Street – Assault Family Violence

A man was arrested for assault family violence.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Police responded to debit card abuse in north Abilene. A victim also reported her boyfriend stole her cell phone while she was sleeping.

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A wallet, cell phone, and cards were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in Abilene.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported their vehicle was damaged overnight.

4400 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported their building was damaged.

5200 block of Alamo Drive -Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Cosmetics worth $270 were reported stolen from an Abilene store.

800 block of Vine Street – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent SBI

A known suspect is accused of threatening a victim with a large bowie knife.

1700 block of N 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she got into an argument with her daughter over the lifestyle her daughter is living.

700 block of Stevenson Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A citizen reported a weed cutter and charger were stolen from his residence.

900 block of Clinton Street – Assault

A suspect is accused of punching a victim with a closed fist.

3300 block of Turner Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Arrests

Macee Russell – Warrant

Russell was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Nicole Bledsoe – Warrant

Bledsoe was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Alexis Luna – Warrant

lune was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Tony Quiroz – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Quiroz was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of over 10 documents with others’ identifying information on them.

Susan Christiansen – Criminal Trespass

Christiansen was contacted in reference to loitering at a business. She was found to have been warned from the business twice before.

Marissa Gonzales – Public Intoxication

Gonzales as contacted for showing signs of being intoxicated in public. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Serenity Gloria – Warrant

Gloria was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rickey Roberts – Assault Family Violence

Roberts is accused of jumping on top of a victim and attacking her.

Cathy Garrett – Warrant

Garrett was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jose Beltran Rios – Public Intoxication

Rios was contacted at a local night club. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested after trying to fight other patrons.

Anthony Peoples – Warrant

Peoples was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

David Baker – Warrant, Failure to ID

Baker was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant. He also gave a false ID and was later identified.

Alexander Carrion – Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated

Carrion was contacted while traveling on a public road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was found to have cocaine on his person after arrests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to b 0.173 and 0.169.

Eddie Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez was contacted during a call for service after he was found to be asleep in his vehicle. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed hsi blood alcohol level to be 0.069 and 0.064.

Eddie Love – Public Intoxication

Love was contacted for showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Lucas Garcia – Assault Family Violence

Garcia is accused of scratching and slapping his wife during an argument. He was arrested.

Eugene Zapata – Driving While Intoxicated

Zapata was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via consent.

Jairo Vasquez – Warrant

Vasquez was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Michelle Mikesell – Warrant

Mikesell was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in her vehicle and a subsequent search yielded a pipe and methamphetamine.

Desire Kadari – Driving While Intoxicated

Kadari was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to a language barrier. Her blood was drawn via warrant.

Daniel Shepherd – Warrant

Shepherd was contacted in reference to a wanted suspect call and was found to have an active warrant.

Deirdre Wheeler – Warrant

Wheeler was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Gregory Fields – Warrant

Fields was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Canajee Steward – Theft of Property

Steward is accused of stealing $326 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Jose Pinto – Disorderly Conduct

Pinto is accused of playing music so loud, it could be heard from a block away. He started yelling and causing a disturbance when asked to turn it down. He turned the music back up as officers were leaving and was arrested.

Joel Perez – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Weapon

Perez was contacted in reference to a wanted subject call. A reporting party said he was asleep on the couch and had a shotgun within his reach. He is a convicted felon.

Katelyn Goldsmith – Public Intoxication

Goldsmith is accused of hitting a driver of a vehicle she was inside. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Emma Maxwell – Possession of controlled Substance

Maxwell was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine in her purse.

Jason Williams – Disobey Red Light, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate

Williams was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested because he received a warning earlier in the week.

Joseph Jennings – Disobey Red Light

Jenning was seen disobeying a red light and said he did do it and it was a bad decision.

Robert Roddy – Assault Family Violence

Roddy is accused of strangling his baby’s mama, also pushing her down and throwing a bottle at her.

Raul Biscaino – Driving While Intoxicated

Biscaino was contacted during a traffic stop where he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Steve Guerrero – Driving While License Invalid

Guerrero was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a suspended driver license.

Robert Baumguardner – Driving While Intoxicated

Baumguardner was contacted for driving 60MPH in a 45MOH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and refused to identify himself. He was arrested and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Rudy Stevenson – Driving While Intoxicated

Stevenson was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exam showed his blood alcohol 0.160 and 0.162.

Jason Barham – Driving While License Invalid

Barham was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have no insurance or valid license.

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass

Whitehead was contacted while asleep in the post office building and was arrested for trespassing. He has been warned from the property before.

Brandon Crabtree – Public Intoxication

Crabtree was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene motel. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Garrett Smith – Warrant

Smith was contacted in reference to outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Alissa Torres – Theft of Property

Torres is accused of stealing a vehicle and an iPhone 12 from known victims.

Brian McAnulty – Public Intoxication

McAnulty was contacted during a call for service and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested after he was seen trying to enter a vehicle.

Chevin Brothers – Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Brothers was contacted during a disturbance in progress. She was found to be in possession of over 30 pieces of identifying information belonging to at least 10 victims.