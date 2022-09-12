Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent Assault

A victim reported indecent assault



3100 block of Winter Hawk Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was broken into and a knife was stolen.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

An aggravated assault family violence report was taken.



3100 block of S 32nd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her locked vehicle was burglarized and her purse, along with credit cards and identifying information, was stolen.



7500 block of Olive Grove Avenue – Illegal Dumping

A suspect directed a concrete company to wash out their trucks on another person’s land and did not provide the required concrete wash out container.



3300 block of S 6th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an evicted tenant took an air conditioner that did not belong to her.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A female was seen taking items from a south Abilene grocery store, including makeup, medication, food, and more.



600 block of Pecan Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his building and took multiple items, including a bicycle, three motorcycles, a saw, a computer, and a toolbox. Stolen items are valued at more than $3,000.



4300 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Burglary of Vehicle

Four victims reported their vehicles were burglarized. Stolen items include several credit cards and identifying documents.



700 block of Woodlawn Drive – Assault Family Violence – Impede Breath

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject and learned he had placed his son in a chokehold during an altercation.



2300 block of S 27th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.



300 block of S 11th Street- Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and took several items, including a cell phone, cash, and her purse. Stolen items are valued at more than $1,000.



5300 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report for burglary of a habitation was taken



4400 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported their belongings were damaged by their aunt.



1900 block of N 5th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-spouse was setting the house on fire. Officers arrived and learned the suspect had ignited a trash can close to the house and had assaulted the victim.



800 block of Mesquite Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her roommate assaulted her at a north Abilene residence.



2000 block of Collins Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his roommate struck him in the head with a bat.



6900 block of Jennings Drive – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect at a south Abilene business.



3100 block of S 5th Street – Robbery

Officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred.



2000 block of N 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A male was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during an argument.



5200 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Property

A ring camera was reported stolen from a south Abilene home



1000 block of Ballinger Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband in south Abilene.



700 block of Edward Ct – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a firearm from his truck without permission.



1700 block of N 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect caused damage to a north Abilene property



4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of damaging a hotel room.



1700 block of McCracken Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of striking his nephew in the face.



2100 block of Minter Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A man reported his soon-to-be ex-wife used his child support debit card and took $1,700.



1400 block of Lillius Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported her son pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground and injure her knee.



1800 block of Moonlight Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her home was burglarized.



4400 block of La Hacienda Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.



1700 block of Hwy 351 – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a coworker at a north Abilene restaurant in July.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property



1300 block of Cypress Street – Assault Family Violence

An elderly female reports she was slapped by her husband.



2600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief



1900 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Habitation



3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect reported their car was burglarized. Some cash and a key set was stolen.



300 block of S 11th Street – Theft of Property

A victim report his wallet was stolen from a south Abilene restaurant.



3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

Two parties claimed they were assaulted by the other, but neither had visible injuries.



1700 block of S17th Street- Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was taken from her residence overnight.



3100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene hotel reports a guest stole a television valued at $200.



2000 block of Zoo Lane – Theft of Property

A vehicle was taken from a south Abilene parking lot, where it was left overnight.



3300 block of Melinda Lane – Criminal Mischief

The owner of a vehicle reported an unknown suspect was trying to steal parts.



900 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend of 8 years.



2400 block of Mockingbird Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported some clothing was stolen



1700 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Trespass

An Abilene homeowner has been dealing with transients in her garage. One suspect was found and arrested.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

Two victims reported some clothing and blankets were stolen after they left in sitting in a field by a storage facility.



400 block of Meander Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend



800 block of Cloverleaf Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

Arrests

MISDEMEANOR CITATION – Illegal Dumping

A suspect is accused of directing a concrete company to wash out their trucks on another person’s land and did not provide the required concrete wash out container.



Viola Kelly – Theft of Property

Kelley was seen concealing items in her purse and making no attempt to purchase the concealed items. Stolen items are valued at $73.



Rayona Abdullah Medina – Assault Family Violence

Medina is accused of scratching her boyfriend during an argument with her boyfriend. There were visible injuries.



David Elkins – Assault Family Violence

Elkins is accused of putting his 19-year-old son into a choke hold for 10-15 seconds. There were visible injuries.



Paul Davis – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Davis was contacted during a traffic stop and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle. He did provide a false name and DOB. He did have an active warrant once identified.



Jacinto Aguero – Assault Family Violence

Aguero is accused of trying to light his ex-spouse’s house on fire. He had been sending text messages to people saying he was mad the ex-spouse had kicked him out. He then showed up to her house unannounced and angry, pushing her to the ground before destroying her property and lighting a trash can full of clothes on fire in the backyard.



Karla Rangel – Driving While Intoxicated

Rangel was pulled over for failing to stop at a red light. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and admitted to consuming 3 beers.



Trevion Harris – Possession of Marijuana

Harris was pulled over for speeding and officers saw him throw something out the window, which was later identified as a water full of tequila. He did admit to throwing the bottle. Marijuana was found on Harris’ person and he was arrested.



Gabriel Costa – Driving While Intoxicated

Costa was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with no headlights at 2:20 a.m. When officers approached, they noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated and he failed multiple field sobriety tests.



Johnathan Morales – Warrant

Morales was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates and was found to have two active warrants for his arrest.



Levi Sifford – Warrant

Sifford contacted police and turned himself in for an active warrant.



Ocie Busby – Assault Family Violence

Busby is accused of holding his girlfriend in a headlock during a verbal disturbance then striking her in the head with his fist. She did have a swollen wrist from falling.



Craig Carruth – Driving While Intoxicated

Carruth is accused of striking a vehicle during a hit-and run. Officers contacted him as he was changing his tire and his car did have damage consistent with the wreck. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.185 and 0.189.



Joshua Montoya – Disorderly Conduct

Montoya is accused of going up to cars asking for money then yelling, cursing, and displaying his middle finger to those who did not give him money.



Dana Thompson – Public Intoxication

Thompson was contacted after refusing to go with EMS services. Thompson was seen drinking a can of alcohol and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger.



Devin Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was found to have warrants for his arrest.



Joe Brooks – Disorderly Conduct – Display Firearm

Brooks was contacted during a call for service. He is accused of threatening people at a community shelter with a knife. Multiple witnesses say he was preaching then a verbal altercation took place, where he displayed a knife and a rock in a threatening manner.



Matilde Salazar – Assault Pregnant Person

A pregnant victim said Salazar, who is her mother, bit her finger during an altercation.



Natalie Bossier – Warrant

Bossier was contacted during a disturbance at Hendrick Medical Center and was found to have an active arrest warrant.



Joy Gomez – Public Intoxication

Gomez was contacted after witnesses saw her climbing on top of cars and trying to get in them. Police say, “she was clearly intoxicated on an unknown substance and was hallucinating as she believed her cell phone was in her empty hands, bugs were crawling on her back, and she was also attempting to pick up bugs off the ground that were not there.” She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.



Darrius Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.



Richard Clare – Public Intoxication

Clare was contacted for refusing to leave an Abilene bar. Officers saw him trying to control his friend, who was trying to fight employees. Clare was also intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Jared McGinnis – Public Intoxication

McGinnis was contacted for refusing to leave an Abilene bar. Officers saw him trying to fight employees and he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Samuel Arberry – Possession of Marijuana

Arberry was seen riding without a reflector and headlamp at night. He was stopped for a traffic violation and officers smelled marijuana. More than 9 ounces was found in his possession during a subsequent search.



Robert McClure – Assault Family Violence

McClure is accused of pushing his wife to the ground, causing her to hit her head.



Nolan Wheeler – Assault Impede Breath

Wheeler is accused of choking his girlfriend, picking her up off her feet by the neck and slamming her to the ground. He then covered her mouth and pressed her head into the ground. The victim did have visible injuries.



Hector Guzman Baute – Driving While Intoxicated

Baute was contacted for speeding and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He admitted to drinking three or four beers. Breath analysis results showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.78 and 0.073.



Jorge Ramos – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramos was contacted for speeding and officers noticed he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and an open can of beer was found in his vehicle during inventory. His blood was collected after a warrant was obtained.



Jordon Outlaw – Warrant

Outlaw was contacted after a caller reported he was a wanted person and was at the pool area of a local motel. Officers found him sleeping in the pool area and he was arrested for active warrants once woken up.



Mark Belcher – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrants

Belcher was contacted after he was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at a stop sign while the vehicle was still running. He was found to have two active warrants and subsequent search of his person yielded methamphetamine.



Christaun Woods – Public Intoxication

Woods was contacted after he was seen rolling around screaming on the ground while in his underwear. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated on methamphetamine and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Whitney Johnson – Assault Family Violence Impede Breath

Johnson is accused of scratching her aunt in the face. Her aunt says Johnson attacked her from behind, hitting her in the head several times and knocking her to the ground. She also squeezed the aunt’s throat until she blacked out. Johnson was also screaming for her kids to bring a knife so she could cut the victim’s throat but the kids did not listen.

David Baker – Warrant

Baker was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.



Odelle Skinner – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Skinner was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and no front license plate. Officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. A subsequent search yielded cash, marijuana, and a gun.



Karen Reid – Warrant

Reid was contacted after a minor traffic collision and was found to have an active warrant.



Maria Carmona – Criminal Trespass

Carmona is accused of entering a victim’s garage without permission. There was a lock on the garage and the gate was supposed to be closed.



Lynne Looby – Warrant

Looby was contacted during a call about a yelling disturbance and was found to have active warrants.



Brandon Buras – Warrant

Buras was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.



Courtney Thompson – Assault Family Violence

Thompson is accused of pushing her boyfriend down during an argument then scratching and punching him several times. He did have injuries on his face.