Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of S Danville Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her in a south Abilene vape shop. The incident was caught on video.

3000 block of Crossroads Drive – Assault Family Violence

Two parties were involved in a disturbance. The main offender was arrested.

5200 block of Congress Avenue – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her brother stole $3,000 in cash as well as cell phones, watches, and an iPad.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

00 block of Shady Brook Circle – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Teddy Guffee – Assault Family Violence

Guffee was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of choking a victim during an assault.

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass

Willmon was contacted in reference to a criminal trespass and was arrested.

Harley Applewhite – Warrant

Applewhite was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jennifer Beasley – Public Intoxication

Beasley is accused of jumping in front of a vehicle and lying down in the middle of a busy street. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Richard Cortinaz – Warrant

Cortinaz was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Dowen Carson – Warrant

Carson was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.