Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of Park Avenue – Family Violence Assault

A known suspect reportedly assaulted a victim. The victim is not pressing charges.

1400 block of North 2nd Street – Theft of Property

While in the shower room of an Abilene church’s recreation center, a victim told police an unknown suspect stole their wallet. A total monetary value missing was recorded at $120.

100 block of China Street – Theft of Property

A company’s vehicle was reported stolen over the weekend, and found by the reporting employee later on at a different location.

1400 block of Ballinger Street – Burglary of Building

Several laptops and two heaters valued at more than $1,300 total were reported missing when a real estate company told police their storage building had been burglarized.

4500 block of Delta Lane – Card Abuse

A victim reported that an unknown suspect used his debit card number to make unauthorized purchases.

1800 block of Henson Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A business reported that a former employee used a company vehicle without permission. The business is filing charges.

600 block of Sycamore Street – Theft of Property

A 4-wheeler was allegedly stolen from a victim’s home overnight. The 4-wheeler is valued at $5,500.

4800 block of South 6th Street – Theft of Firearm

A Kimber firearm valued at $1,200 was reported missing after the victim reported their vehicle was burglarized.

7200 block of Maple Street – Theft of Property

A trailer was reportedly burglarized, and the suspect(s) took several tools valued at $4,500 total.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Fraudulent Use/ Possession of ID

No further information released.

1300 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle.

1200 block of Princeton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported video evidence of her brother and mother entering her home without permission and taking a stereo amplifier valued at $200 while she was not home.

3100 block of Constitution Avenue – Theft of Property

A woman told police an unknown suspect talked her into buying multiple gift cards online. The suspect then activated the gift cards and refused to return any money to the victim.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Card Abuse

A victim reported 11 unauthorized charges on her Abilene FCU debit card. The 11 charges added up to $570.

900 block of 27th Street – Card Abuse

A victim told police a known suspect used her debit card information.

1400 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported that his vehicle was broken into and multiple items were taken.

2700 block of South 14th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 39-year-old man reportedly assaulted his 37-year-old wife at a local restaurant.

2700 block of South 14th Street – Assault

A 24-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by a known 43-year-old at a business, and she wants to press charges.

300 block of Sherry Lane – Theft of Property

$122 worth of personal accessories and consumable goods were reportedly stolen.

400 block of Fairmount Street – Theft of Property

$250 were reportedly stolen through a credit or debit card.

Arrests

Derek Thompson – Possession of Marijuana

No arrest report provided.

Davion Woodards – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd

No arrest report provided.

Adrian Collins – Family Violence Assault

In connection to APD’s incident reports: Collins assaulted his wife at a restaurant in South Abilene.

Patrick Seals – Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd

No arrest report provided.