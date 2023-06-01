Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

100 BLOCK OF TANNEHILL DRIVE – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A vehicle was reported stolen from a South Abilene business. It reportedly contained nearly $1,400 worth of various tools.

5300 BLOCK OF MAPLE STREET – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A city employee told police a piece of heavy machinery went missing from its storage lot. Police were able to locate the missing piece and return it. The piece was worth more than $150,000.

4300 BLOCK OF SOUTHWEST DRIVE – THEFT OF PROPERTY

Police were called out to a business in reference to a stolen phone. It was reported that an unknown suspect took a cell phone worth $200 that was left in a restroom. The victim is wanting to press charges.

5000 BLOCK OF HOLLY WAY – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 23-year-old woman reported that her property was damaged by a known 22-year-old man. The property was valued at $500.

4500 BLOCK OF SOUTH 1ST STREET – FRAUDULENT USE/ POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING ITEMS

A victim said their identity was stolen and used to obtain unemployment benefits and a loan without his consent.

100 BLOCK OF CADDO DRIVE – THEFT OF PROPERTY

A company reported that an unknown suspect took several items without consent, valued at $2,000 in total. The victim is wanting to press charges.

1200 BLOCK OF YEOMANS ROAD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

A woman reported that her vehicle was broken into and multiple items were stolen. Lost goods were valued at about $100.

200 BLOCK OF OAKWOOD LANE – BURGLARY OF HABITATION

A South Abilene group home reported burglary while nobody was home. The unknown suspects allegedly took an air conditioning unit and a television.

1200 BLOCK OF BUTTERNUT STREET – INJURY TO ELDERLY

A 65-year-old woman told police a discount store manager threw candy at her, causing minor injury. Police said the security footage revealed that the victim first threw a bag of dog food at employees. Police are investigating.

Arrests

JOSHUA RAMIREZ – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Police were called out to a welfare check under the bridge at North 1st and Ross streets. The calling party allegedly told police a man was threatening others. Upon contact with Ramirez, police said he displayed obvious signs of intoxication.

JOSHUA MONTOYA – FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT

Montoya was contacted in the 700 block of Poplar Street in reference to a disturbance. Multiple reports were called in of a suspect hitting a victim. Police determined that the victim had injuries consistent with the reports. It was also discovered that Montoya and the victim had been dating for three years.

KEITH ALEXANDER – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Police were called out to the Ponca Motel, where they made contact with Alexander and said he displayed obvious signs of intoxication and agitation.

CHRISTIFER FLYE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

Flye was contacted in the 500 block of South La Salle Drive in reference to an injured subject. Police identified the victim who said Flye had threatened to kill them with a knife, and waved it around. At the time, the victim was allegedly giving a haircut to another person when Fly began to wave the knife around close to their faces. After the victim and the witness ran outside to get away from Flye, he followed them and tried punching the victim. The two others restrained Flye until police arrived.

AMELIA LYONS – FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT

Police were sent to the 2000 block of North 18th Street to a disturbance call between a husband and wife. Police reported they arrested Lyons for punching and scratching her husband. He apparently had visible scratches and blood on his ear, neck, and hand. The victim is not pressing charges.

RAMIRO FLORES – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

Flores was contacted about a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue. There, Flores reportedly admitted to police that this was not his vehicle and did not know whose it was. The victim is looking to press charges.