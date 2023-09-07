Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of Hickory Street – Assault

A victim told police a known suspect grabbed him ny his throat and punched him multiple times.

1100 block of Minter Lane – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported receiving a threatening message on social media in reference to a past report.

200 block of Ruidosa Drive – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect forced entry into a business.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A man reported his ex-girlfriend to police for not returning his wallet. The wallet and its contents were valued at $40.00.

200 block of Highland Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A woman told police her husband ruined her clothes by pouring bleach on them after a verbal argument.

800 block of Lavena Lane – Violation of Protection Order

A woman reported her ex-husband’s protective order violation.

2700 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

Five tools valued at $2,500 were reportedly stolen.

100 block of Lytle Place Drive – Burglary of Habitation

Days after an alleged offense, a victim reported that three unknown suspects entered their house through the garage and stole more than 35 items. One suspect also reportedly elbowed the victim in their eye. Among the stolen goods included 12 decanters, two cell phones, a key to their car, and more. All were valued at more than $14,000.

2300 block of Sentinel Drive – Theft of Property

A victim told police her vehicle, worth about $3,500, was stolen by an unknown suspect.

5600 block of South 1st Street – Family Violence Assault

Details of this assault were not released. The victim is not pressing charges.

1700 block of Pasadena Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim told police a woman intentionally damaged her vehicle.

Arrests

Darrell Willmon – Public Intoxication

Details of this arrest were not released beyond it happening in the 1300 block of Green Street around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Hannah Smithson – False Info

Details of this arrest were not released beyond it occuring in an officer’s presence at a 7-Eleven around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Spath – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Details of this arrest were not released beyond it happening in the 1000 block of Shelton Street around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Spath was released at the scene.

Kenneth Stokes – Driving While Intoxicated

Stokes was pulled over near a Stripes gas station on Loop 322 after an officer reportedly saw him make an “excessively wide” right turn, and crossed his vehicle over a median.

Paxton Bagley – Public Intoxication with 3 Priors

Police were called about a prowler in the 1400 block of Cottonwood Street, finding Bagley. He was discovered to be intoxicated and had three previous convictions in the past two years.