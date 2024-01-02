Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
3100 block of S Clack Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI
A report was taken for Terroristic Threat after a victim reported a known suspect was threatening to kill him.
2500 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Building
Police responded to a report that a suspect damaged a door to a business and took CBD products.
1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property
A known suspect took $85 worth of items from an Abilene grocery store.
3000 block of N 6th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
A victim reported her ex-boyfriend threatened her and hit her in the head with a handgun.
2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence
A man was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.
1600 block of N 8th Street – Criminal Mischief
Police responded to a criminal mischief call in north Abilene.
3200 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property
Food was reported stolen.
1900 block of S 18th Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
A report for credit card or debit card abuse was taken in south Abilene.
5300 block of Twylight Trail – Criminal Mischief
A criminal mischief case was reported in south Abilene.
2700 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
Police responded to an armed suspect call where a suspect pointed a gun at a victim. He was arrested.
1300 block of Peach Street – Burglary of Habitation
A victim reported $12,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from an Abilene home.
1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property
A known suspect was arrested for stealing $305 from a north Abilene grocery store.
500 block of EN 18th Street – Assault Family Violence
A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.
1100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Criminal Mischief
An unknown suspect damaged the victim’s property on the 1100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard.
2900 block of Vogel Avenue – Criminal Mischief
A north Abilene business reported their establishment was vandalized.
3000 block of N 6th Street – Assault Family Violence
A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for assaulting his girlfriend.
3200 block of Pine Street – Assault
A victim claimed he was assaulted by a suspect but he was unable to provide her name.
1000 block of Mockingbird Lane – Assault
A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.
4200 block of S 6th Street – Assault Family Violence
A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene.
200 block of Berry Lane – Burglary of Habitation
An unknown suspect broke into a home over Christmas and stole appliances and furniture.
2200 block of Woodard Street – Theft of Property
A Generator worth $650 was reported stolen by an unknown suspect.
3400 block of Amarillo Court – Assault Family Violence
An assault family violence report was completed in south Abilene.
2000 block of Anderson Street – Theft of Property
$100 worth of clothing was reported stolen.
UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property
$55 was reported stolen.
2800 block of S 25th Street – Assault Family Violence
A report was completed for Assault Family Violence.
1100 block of Lytle Way – Theft of Property
A victim reported cash, cards, and a drivers license that he left at an Abilene store was stolen.
3200 block of S Danville Drive – Assault
A victim reported a co-worker assaulted him while they were staying at a south Abilene motel.
1000 block of Justice Way – Theft of Property
A victim reported she lost or dropped her cell phone then was later contacted by an unknown suspect, who said she had to buy her phone back.
1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property
A game console was reported stolen in south Abilene.
3000 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence
A report for Assault/Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.
5600 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence
A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence after strangling his girlfriend at a south Abilene motel. Children were in the room during the assault, so CPS was notified.
1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her by headbutting her during an argument.
3000 block of Bickley Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim was struck by her spouse.
5100 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence
Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where two parties were arguing about how to discipline their 14-year-old daughter.
1900 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence
Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where a victim reported his aunt had punched and kicked him during an argument. They were both intoxicated.
3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported she was hit in the leg by her boyfriend. There were no visible injuries, and they gave conflicting stories.
2100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Criminal Trespass
Arrests
Deane Carrillo – Theft of Property
Draco Johnson – Assault Family Violence
Colton Pack – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance
Michael Reynolds – Driving While Intoxicated
Jim Lanfrey – Public Intoxication
Michael Remines – Warrant
Mario Ramirez – Warrant
Lisa Brown – Warrant
Jayden Crim – Driving While Intoxicated
Evan Marcum – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
Melissa McMinn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant
Michelle McClure – Theft of Property
Sophia Moreno – Warrant
Darrell Jones – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport
Christopher Jones – Possession of Controlled Substance
Rene Puga – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
Myretta Eden – Warrant
Navonte Wall-Williams – Public Intoxication, Unlawful Carrying Weapon
Florentino Gonzales – Warrant
Juan Lopez-Sanchez – Public Intoxication, Driving While Intoxicated
Rosalinda Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated
Leonard Herrera – Assault Family Violence
Phillip Mata – Driving While Intoxicated
Allen Alsabrook – Driving Under the Influence
Magan Pena – Assault Family Violence
Ian Mauro – Public Intoxication
Israel Aguirre – Driving While Intoxicated
Monica Hernandez – Warrant
Jonathan Hernandez – Assault Family Violence Impede Breath
Christopher Robillard – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Manuel Morales – Public Intoxication, Unlawful Carrying Weapon
Johnny Barbee – Driving While Intoxicated
Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass
Taylor Valencia – Criminal Trespass