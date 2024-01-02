Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3100 block of S Clack Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A report was taken for Terroristic Threat after a victim reported a known suspect was threatening to kill him.

2500 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a report that a suspect damaged a door to a business and took CBD products.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect took $85 worth of items from an Abilene grocery store.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend threatened her and hit her in the head with a handgun.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A man was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

1600 block of N 8th Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call in north Abilene.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

Food was reported stolen.

1900 block of S 18th Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for credit card or debit card abuse was taken in south Abilene.

5300 block of Twylight Trail – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief case was reported in south Abilene.

2700 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to an armed suspect call where a suspect pointed a gun at a victim. He was arrested.

1300 block of Peach Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported $12,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from an Abilene home.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was arrested for stealing $305 from a north Abilene grocery store.

500 block of EN 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

1100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect damaged the victim’s property on the 1100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard.

2900 block of Vogel Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene business reported their establishment was vandalized.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for assaulting his girlfriend.

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault

A victim claimed he was assaulted by a suspect but he was unable to provide her name.

1000 block of Mockingbird Lane – Assault

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

4200 block of S 6th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene.

200 block of Berry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect broke into a home over Christmas and stole appliances and furniture.

2200 block of Woodard Street – Theft of Property

A Generator worth $650 was reported stolen by an unknown suspect.

3400 block of Amarillo Court – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was completed in south Abilene.

2000 block of Anderson Street – Theft of Property

$100 worth of clothing was reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

$55 was reported stolen.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed for Assault Family Violence.

1100 block of Lytle Way – Theft of Property

A victim reported cash, cards, and a drivers license that he left at an Abilene store was stolen.

3200 block of S Danville Drive – Assault

A victim reported a co-worker assaulted him while they were staying at a south Abilene motel.

1000 block of Justice Way – Theft of Property

A victim reported she lost or dropped her cell phone then was later contacted by an unknown suspect, who said she had to buy her phone back.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A game console was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3000 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault/Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence after strangling his girlfriend at a south Abilene motel. Children were in the room during the assault, so CPS was notified.

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her by headbutting her during an argument.

3000 block of Bickley Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was struck by her spouse.

5100 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where two parties were arguing about how to discipline their 14-year-old daughter.

1900 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where a victim reported his aunt had punched and kicked him during an argument. They were both intoxicated.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was hit in the leg by her boyfriend. There were no visible injuries, and they gave conflicting stories.

2100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Criminal Trespass

Arrests

Deane Carrillo – Theft of Property

Draco Johnson – Assault Family Violence

Colton Pack – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance

Michael Reynolds – Driving While Intoxicated

Jim Lanfrey – Public Intoxication

Michael Remines – Warrant

Mario Ramirez – Warrant

Lisa Brown – Warrant

Jayden Crim – Driving While Intoxicated

Evan Marcum – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Melissa McMinn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Michelle McClure – Theft of Property

Sophia Moreno – Warrant

Darrell Jones – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Christopher Jones – Possession of Controlled Substance

Rene Puga – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Myretta Eden – Warrant

Navonte Wall-Williams – Public Intoxication, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Florentino Gonzales – Warrant

Juan Lopez-Sanchez – Public Intoxication, Driving While Intoxicated

Rosalinda Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Leonard Herrera – Assault Family Violence

Phillip Mata – Driving While Intoxicated

Allen Alsabrook – Driving Under the Influence

Magan Pena – Assault Family Violence

Ian Mauro – Public Intoxication

Israel Aguirre – Driving While Intoxicated

Monica Hernandez – Warrant

Jonathan Hernandez – Assault Family Violence Impede Breath

Christopher Robillard – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Manuel Morales – Public Intoxication, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Johnny Barbee – Driving While Intoxicated

Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass

Taylor Valencia – Criminal Trespass