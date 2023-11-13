Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3800 block of Georgetown Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene and learned a victim had been hit in the face with a pillow. She was not willing to press charges.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was arrested for stealing $374 worth of items from a north Abilene grocery store.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Service

A suspect was caught stealing in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole a $400 vape from him without permission.

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene.

3400 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Trespass

A man was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

1100 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A burglary of motor vehicle was reported.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was caught stealing a clock from an Abilene department store.

1300 block of Clinton Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

Shoes worth $160 were reported stolen.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported two suspect were caught stealing $155 worth of food.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3100 block of W Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence – Impede Breath

A victim reported a suspect strangled her, causing her to not be able to breath. He also hit her in the side of the head.

500 block of Chapel Hill Road – Aggravated Robbery

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault

A victim arrived at the hospital with injuries consistent with an assault. She refused to speak to police.

100 block of N Clack Street – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported an unknown suspect stole a vehicle.

300 block of Shadow Wood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband placed his fist on her face and pushed, causing her pain.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect broke the front door to her residence and hit her with the door.

4500 block of Vista Grande – Indecent Assault

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported a suspect stole $307 worth of items.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

An Assault Family Violence report was taken in south Abilene.

5400 block of Capitol Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A report was completed when a victim stated someone threw a rock into his truck.

2700 block of Industrial Boulevard – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Police responded to a disturbance in progress.

500 block of Palm Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for repeatedly violating court orders/conditions of bond.

3000 block of LaFaye Court – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported she was receiving threats from her child’s father.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft at an Abilene store.

3000 block of Clinton Street – Evading Arrest Detention

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend then running from police.

3500 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her stolen vehicle was located at a north Abilene hotel.

4300 block of Don Juan Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an iPad and the title to their vehicle was stolen.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A report for Theft was taken.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Assault

A report for Assault was taken.

1200 block of Jeanette Street – Robbery

A victim reported multiple known suspect assaulted her and stole her property.

Arrests

Derek Thompson – Theft of Property

Zachary Dreher – Public Intoxication

Debra Lentz – Theft of Service

Melissa Guerrero – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Robert Camron – Public Intoxication

Christopher Crosier – Criminal Trespass, Obstruction or Retaliation

Zykeriah Scroggins – Warrant

Kevin Morris – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

Maria Gomez – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Warrant

Cristian Puentes – Theft of Property

Stephanie Lopez – Theft of Property

Albert Gamez – Possession of Controlled Substance

John Ford – Warrant

Calvin Franklin – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention, Failure to Identify, Warrant

Serenity Beasley-Blanks – Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Identify, Driver License Invalid

Arthur Calloway – Theft of Property

Jose Guitierrez Perez – Immigration

Gilbert Paiz – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Walter Lezama Perez – Driving While Intoxicated

Brenda Cantu – Possession of Controlled Substance

Roberto Gann – Possession of Controlled Substance

Edwin Loyd – Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest Search or Transport

Michael Meek – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Billy Johnson – Warrant

Marley Merecer – Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest Search or Transport

Deandre Robinson – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Carisa Soto – Public Intoxication

Juanito Gonzales – Evading Arrest Detention, Assault Family Violence

Raul Villarreal – Evading Arrest Detention

Jesy Etheridge – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Fancy Finley – Theft of Property

Robert Frayer – Assault Family Violence