Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

300 block of Meander Street – Theft of Property

A license plate and mirror were reported stolen.

2900 block of Airport Boulevard – Theft of Property

A stolen vehicle was located at an Abilene rental car location

500 block of Chestnut Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken for a damaged tire.

1200 block of S Crockett Drive – Burglary of Building

A victim reported a known suspect stole tools from him after a breakup.

600 block of Arnold Boulevard – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken in south Abilene.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Injury to Child

A report for Assault was taken in north Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Shirts worth nearly $200 were reported stolen in Abilene.

800 block of Plum Street – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported a known suspect broke into her home, assaulted her, and committed theft.

4300 block of S Danville Drive – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect keyed a car in south Abilene.

2300 block of Moore Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole property from a south Abilene apartment worth more than $2,000.

3300 block of S 27th Street – Theft of Property

A report for forgery and theft of property was completed in south Abilene.

1600 block of Griffith Road – Burglary of Vehicles

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole several items including a knife, cash, a purse, a wallet, and identifying information.

4400 block of Cole Drive – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Martha Martinez – Theft of Property

Martinez was found to be in possession of stolen clothing worth $191.

Steven Davis – Public Intoxication

Davis was arrested for public intoxication.

Steven Lattimore – Evading Arrest Detention

Lattimore was contacted and booked into jail for evading arrest on foot.

Isaiah Orozco – Warrant

Orozco was contacted in reference to a known warrant and was arrested.

England Andrews – Evading Arrest Detention, Public Intoxication, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Andrews was contacted during a motor vehicle burglary in progress and was arrested.

Alyssa Claxton – Public Intoxication

Claxton was contacted at a location where she was not wanted and was arrested after showing signs of being intoxicated.

Christopher Ramon – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramon was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. His blood was drawn via warrant and he was arrested.