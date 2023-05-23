Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for family violence in north Abilene.

3300 block of S 21st Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects stole tools and equipment from his rental property.

4300 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance where a mother and son are accused of attacking each other.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported her daughter in law threatened her with serious bodily harm.

2600 block of S 38th Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A caller reported a suspicious person in an alley behind several south Abilene residences.

700 block of Amherst Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown person used her personal information without permission.

900 block of Peach Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her roommate.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

Police completed a report for criminal mischief.

1200 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a suspect charged after her into her home and tried to assault her.

1500 block of Oak Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her grandson’s ex-girlfriend came to her house and began to kick her garage door and throw things at it, causing damage.

1200 block of Lillius Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported she was harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

Arrests

Dei’Janae Turner – Assault Family Violence

Turner is accused of assaulting his girlfriend. She did have visible injuries. He’s accused of holding her down and striking her in the side of the head. He also threw shards of glass on her.

Jordan Grant – Warrant

Grant was contacted at the gate of Dyess Air Force base in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Russell Barlow – Warrant

Barlow was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Anthony Ramirez – Warrant

Ramirez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Terry Burkhead – Assault Family Violence

Burkhead is accused of trying to assault his ex-wife during an altercation. He was arrested.