Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2900 block of S 3rd Street – Terroristic Threat, Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to stab and kill her with a piece of glass.

4300 block of State Street – Harassment

1300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim explained her daughter took a cell phone worth $500.

2000 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported her tenant opened a window after being evicted.

3700 block of Duke Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her boyfriend used a knife during an assault.

4000 block of Lynwood Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

400 block of Portland Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Cash and a safe were reported stolen.

Arrests

Melanea Vargas – Public Intoxication

James Bell – Warrant, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Juanito Gonzales – Warrant

Derek Sawyer – Possession of Controlled Substance

James Gibson – Warrant

Hamza Labidi – Theft of Property

Alfred Gilliam – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Possession of Controlled Substance

Tevyan Wadley – Warrant

Michael Coleman – Disorderly Conduct

Rowdy Chavez – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention