Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
2900 block of S 3rd Street – Terroristic Threat, Fear of Imminent SBI
A victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to stab and kill her with a piece of glass.
4300 block of State Street – Harassment
1300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property
A victim explained her daughter took a cell phone worth $500.
2000 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Trespass
A victim reported her tenant opened a window after being evicted.
3700 block of Duke Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
A victim reported her boyfriend used a knife during an assault.
4000 block of Lynwood Lane – Assault Family Violence
Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.
400 block of Portland Avenue – Burglary of Habitation
Cash and a safe were reported stolen.
Arrests
Melanea Vargas – Public Intoxication
James Bell – Warrant, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
Juanito Gonzales – Warrant
Derek Sawyer – Possession of Controlled Substance
James Gibson – Warrant
Hamza Labidi – Theft of Property
Alfred Gilliam – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Possession of Controlled Substance
Tevyan Wadley – Warrant
Michael Coleman – Disorderly Conduct
Rowdy Chavez – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention