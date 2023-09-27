Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance and a report was taken for assault.

4300 block of Bluebonnet Court – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance where a father and son are accused of injuring each other physically.

1000 block of Victoria Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend poured sugar into the gas tank of her pickup.

1500 block of Parramore Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole his wallet.

2000 block of Palm Street – Theft of Property

a victim reported a suspect stole property worth $1,800.

6300 block of Highway 83/84 – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole a purse and all of its contents from a victim at a hospital.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

An apartment complex manager reported a tenant was using another apartments electricity.

5500 block of Capital Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene, where a victim was arrested for assault.

1000 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect caused around $1,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.

600 block of Jeanette Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

An known suspect pointed a gun at a victim in south Abilene.

5200 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Mischief

3500 block of Westlake Road – Criminal Mischief

800 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

1100 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

700 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Jason Matthews – Warrant

Sydney Breeding – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lucianna Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence

Sadie Narvaez – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ruben Perez – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Dennis Waite – Criminal Trespass

James Lamb – Possession of Controlled Substance