Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of S 16th Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a report of criminal trespass. The suspect had left before police arrived.



2500 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim says a known suspect came to her residence and damaged the front door of her house.



5500 block of Teas Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his work laptop valued at $1,200 was stolen from his vehicle.



5700 block of Catalina Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim says that her ex lover threw ceramic plates on the ground at her during an argument, and one of the plates broke and cut her fingers, causing them to bleed.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported her information was used to open an account in her name.



4300 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter valued at $1,000.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported her ex threated to send visual intimate material to her church. The victim did not wish to press charges.



1700 block of Butternut Street – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Police responded to a criminal trespass in progress and a subject was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.



100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south side business for a report of Assault Family Violence



2800 block of Ventura Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his cell phone was taken.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or Harm of Another

A victim reported his identity was used to open an account and money was moved from his account to the new account in the amount of $35,000.



3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A suspect attempted to take merchandise from a business.



1500 block of Woodard Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole an air compressor from the bed of his pickup truck, valued at $1,000.



Arrests

Solomon Frank-Wesley Turner-Bonds – Assault Family Violence

Turner-Bonds is accused of throwing plates on the ground at his ex-girlfriend during an argument, causing one to hit her and make her bleed.



Michael Cechvala – Criminal Trespass, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Cechvala was contacted in reference to a criminal trespass in progress. He was contacted at a location he had been warned form multiple times, and when police warned he could be arrests, he became combative and used force against the arrest.



Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication

Rumfield was contacted at the Abilene Public Library for exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He had urinated his pants and had two bottles of whiskey in his pockets. He was still exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when officers arrived and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Seatbelt, Expired Class C

A defendant was contacted during a traffic stop and officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded marijuana under the drivers seat. Misdemeanor citations were issued.



Timothy Gauch – Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions/Suspensions, Failure to Stop, Display Expired License Plate

Gauch failed to stop at an intersection and during a traffic stop, officers noticed his registration was invalid. His license was suspended as well.



Raquane Wallace – Warrant

Wallace was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.



Dakota Russell-David – Driving While Intoxicated

Russell-David was contacted after getting involved in a collision at a local fast-food establishment. He had fallen asleep while in line at the drive-thru, woke up, and accelerated into the car in front of him. The suspect admitted to having a few beers at a local bar and failed field sobriety tests. Breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.092 and 0.085.