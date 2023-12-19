Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A business reported a suspect stopped making payments on a set of tires.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A business reported a suspect stopped making payments on furniture.

800 block of Hickory Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen overnight.

5400 block of Durango Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his ex-roommate hit him with a rake.

3100 block of EN 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him by slapping him with an open hand.

1300 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A window was broken on a car parked at a south Abilene business.

2200 block of Rexie Circle – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen in Abilene. There are no suspects.

3100 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft from an Abilene department store.

3100 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A report for Assault was taken in south Abilene.

3900 block of Whittier Street – Indecent Exposure

A victim reported she went to a neighbor’s house to help with a technology issue and while she was there, he exposed himself to her inappropriately.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a stolen vehicle call.

1700 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect tore a storm door off a north Abilene apartment.

300 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole $140 worth of cigarettes while the clerk was being inattentive.

2800 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of Building

Tobacco products were stolen from an Abilene business.

1300 block of Shelton Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her boyfriend broke a stove in the house.

2700 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

2900 block of N 2nd Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $700 was reported stolen.

800 block of Victoria Street – Assault Family Violence

A witness called police after they saw a male and female fighting in the front yard of a residence.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested after she was seen taking various items from an Abilene store.

2000 block of Westmoreland Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A firearm worth $500 was reported stolen from a victim’s vehicle.

1800 block of N 11th Street – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

$3,000 worth of cash was reported stolen from an elderly victim. She believes her caretaker took it.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Clothing worth $30 was reported stolen from a south Abilene store.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Assault

A report for Assault was taken at a north Abilene business.

1600 block of Musgrave Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A suspect was cited for theft.

2900 block of Bennett Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault in south Abilene.

100 block of Eplens Court – Assault

An assault report was taken.

1800 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a family member struck him in the face during an argument, causing him pain.

2100 block of Kirkwood Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect broke her television during an argument at a residence.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged his property in south Abilene.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft at a north Abilene business.

1600 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported he heard two gunshots from a BB gun then heard whistling and smelled gas. His gas meter was damaged and he did see two juveniles fleeing the scene.

1000 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Property

A citizen reported a game console and other items were stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported two unknown males pulled a gun on him in south Abilene.



5400 block of Texas Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that someone caused damage to his vehicle overnight. He does have a suspect in mind.

5500 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

1200 block of Jeanette Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported theft by deception.

200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported his partner was threatening him with a firearm and stealing property.

3900 block of Maple Street – Assault

A victim reported her boyfriend had assaulted her.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a cellphone worth $1,000 was stolen.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A theft citation was issued at a north Abilene business.

300 block of Washington Boulevard – Theft of Property

A license plate was reported stolen.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A report for burglary was taken in north Abilene.

1200 block of EN 10th Street – Theft of Property

A computer worth $6,500 was stolen from a resident at an assisted living facility.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

Groceries worth $156 were reported stolen.

1300 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

$235 worth of tools were reported stolen.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

$76 worth of items were reported stolen from an Abilene store.

1300 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

Arrests

Kristin Beck – Warrant

Christopher Murray – Disorderly Conduct

Aiden Moore – Theft of Property

Raul Mandujano – Reckless Driving

Reagan Young – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Dangerous Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robin Gant – Abandoning/Endangering Imminent Danger Bodily Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled

Kinji Johnson – Possession of Dangerous Drug

Joseph Breiten – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle

Elijah Rocha – Driving While Intoxicated

Vivica Guillory – Driving While Intoxicated

Reginald Speights – Assault Family Violence

Wojapi Redwillow – Theft of Service, Warrant, Failure to Identify

Ashley Reavey – Criminal Trespass

Katilyn Willett – Theft of Property

Kyndall Edwards – Theft of Property

Pablo Casarez – Warrant

Sandra Blick – Assault Family Violence

Sarah Glaze – Theft of Property

Samantha Dominguez – Fleeing Police Officer

Christopher Garcia – Possession of Controlled Substance

Kelly Savell – Warrant, Possession of Marijuana

Zahabein Jackson – Public Intoxication

Mario Guachiac Tzep – Public Intoxication

Miles Philley – Warrant

Victoria Lomas – Warrant

Lesley Munoz – Warrant

Christopher Murray – Public Intoxication

Yolanda Flores – Theft of Property

Ricky Hartline – Public Intoxication

Gary Wiggins – Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency