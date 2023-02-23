Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Lavena Lane – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported her ex left her a threatening voicemail.

900 block of Willis Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported food worth $30 was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

An employee is accused of making fraudulent charges on the company credit card in the amount of $800.

3800 block of Trailend Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect threatened her with a knife, putting her in fear for her life.

900 block of Minter Lane – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported he was the victim of identity theft. He believes his former housekeeper may have taken items.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

800 block of Elm Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported his son forced his way into his residence without permission.

2000 block of Summers Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a suspect was trespassing in north Abilene.

300 block of Sewell Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

Police responded to a check welfare call for service, where a man was having a mental health emergency.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged when she was in a south Abilene business. Two of her tires had been cut, costing an estimated $100 to $750.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported someone charged more than $2000 to her credit card at a local store.

1000 block of T & P Lane – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported she had been scammed out of $900 after meeting a man online. She says he tried to get her to give him money and when she refused, he was somehow able to still hack into her account.

3100 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a Criminal Trespass call in south Abilene.

300 block of Grand Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone stole his vehicle when he went inside somewhere while the vehicle was still running.

900 block of Clinton Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A suspect was arrested to further prevent family violence.

1900 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect reported someone broke into his deceased family member’s house. It’s unknown if anything was taken, but the house did appear ransacked.

1100 block of Victoria Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her adult daughter.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim went to an Abilene hospital to receive treatment after he boyfriend choked her and made her unable to breathe.

Arrests

James Taylor – Public Intoxication

Taylor was contacted inside a bank lobby and was acting intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Sylvia Barnett – Warrant

Barnett was contacted at Kirby Lake and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Alexander Baca – Criminal Trespass

Baca was contacted during a report of criminal trespass and was found to have an active warrant.

Thomas Gregory – Criminal Trespass

Gregory is accused of refusing to get out of an uber driver’s vehicle at an Abilene hospital.

Joshua Correll – Terroristic Threat

Correll is accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend in between the eyes and was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Levi Patterson – Terroristic threat of Family/Household

Patterson was involved in an altercation where he is accused of threatening to kill a victim in the presence of an officers.

Jonathon Castillo – Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest

Castillo is accused of discharging a firearm in an Abilene neighborhood. AS he was backing into his driveway, officers approached him and he exited the vehicle and fled. He was eventually involved in a pursuit and was handcuffed. He was found to be in possession of marijuana during a subsequent search.

John Depew – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where he is accused of assaulting a victim during an argument.

Michael Newman – Possession of Controlled Substance

Newman was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Camron – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest

Camron was contacted during a burglary in progress. He was seen on live camera feeds breaking into a storage unit. When officers contacted him, he refused to comply and fled. He was found to be in possession of a used syringe and admitted to being high on narcotics.