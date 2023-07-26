Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect was caught on camera stealing $250 worth of hotel towels from the laundry room of an Abilene hotel.

1600 block of W Stamford Street – Robbery

Officers responded to a report of a robbery where a victim claimed two suspects began punching him then took his bike.

1100 block of Baker Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole a purse worth $50.

700 block of Westview Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

7100 block of Spinks Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for Possession/Use of Identifying Information was taken.

3200 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

Cash worth $2,500 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1200 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Forgery-Financial

Officers responded to reports of fraud at a north Abilene grocery store.

1100 block of Victoria Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported suspect took tools from his rent home worth nearly $300.

300 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to an injured subject assault call but none of the parties involved were being cooperative.

2700 block of Old Anson Road – Assault

A report for assault was taken at a north Abilene medical facility.

4300 block of Antilley Road – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect.

500 block of Sammons Street – Assault

A victim reported an unknown suspect came into her bedroom trying to find someone, and when she said that person wasn’t there, the suspect vomited on the victim and tried to hit her.

500 block of Palm Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and a suspect was arrested for assault – impede breath.

Arrests

John Wilcoxen – Public Intoxication

Wilcoxen was contacted after he was seen asleep in a homeowner’s backyard. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kaitlyn Shaw – Warrant

Shaw was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Mark Bustamante – Public Intoxication

Bustamante was accused of ingesting air from an air duster can in the bathroom at his place of work. He was aggressive when officers contacted him and there were empty air duster cans on the floor.

Christopher Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted at the police station and arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Ricky Gonzales – Forgery

Gonzales is accused of attempting to pass a counterfeit check worth $1,850.

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass

Willmon was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of forcing a door open to a property he had been warned from previously.

Steven Nelson – Public Intoxication

Nelson was contacted during a fight at a north Abilene bar, where he was showing signs of being extremely intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Delania Delaurie – Warrant

Delaurie was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jared Melander – Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance

Melander was contacted in reference to a stolen vehicle, where he admitted he took the vehicle. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Brenda Davis – Driving While Intoxicated

Davis was contacted during a call for service and was arrested.

Ezekiel Sepeda – Warrant

Sepeda was contacted during a call for service, where he was found to have two active warrants for his arrest.

Gilbert Paiz- Assault Family Violence

Paiz is accused of choking his ex-girlfriend/roommate.