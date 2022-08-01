Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Oak Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect, causing him pain.



1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault

A victim reported a suspect grabbed her by her arms and pushed her without permission.



900 block of N Jefferson Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect to $1,300 worth of items from her home, including an iPad, a purse, some cash, an ID, and a Medicaid card.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a man violated a protective order.

200 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged her daughter’s smart watch valued at $300.



3300 block S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A local grocery store reported a victim entered the store and took over $400 in items without paying.



300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Burglary of Habitation – Simple Assault Intent

A victim reported a known suspect forced entry into her apartment with the intent of assaulting her.



300 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Trespass

A female was arrested for criminal trespass. When police arrived on scene, she was still on the property she had been warned to stay away from.



3000 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported that a known suspect took his four-wheeler valued at $4,300.



700 block of Cockerell Drive – Assault

A victim reported a suspect assaulted him during a verbal argument over money.



4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Forgery

A victim reported someone gave her counterfeit money in exchange for a gaming system. The counterfeit bills were collected as evidence.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A female was arrested for a DWI, and while her blood was being drawn, the female was booked on multiple charges.



800 block of Amarillo Street – Theft of Property

Garden tools were reported stolen from a south Abilene residence



400 block of Meander Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a refrigerator valued at $1,000 was stolen from her home.



1000 block of E Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a man damaged his vehicle while it was parked at the victim’s workplace.



700 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Burglary of Coin Operated/Collection Machine

A north Abilene apartment complex reported unknown subject burglarized several coin machines.



900 block of E Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to an alarm call at a north Abilene business a forced entry, causing damage to the door.



2100 block of Henson Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim advised that her boyfriend assaulted her by pushing her onto a bed and against the wall during an argument.



3700 block of N 14th Street – Theft of Property

A woman reported a theft in reference to a cashier check fraud on the north side of Abilene.



5400 block of Blue Quail Drive – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her home and stole several items, including three air conditioners, 20 glass jars, 2 basketball goals, and a flower pot. The total value of the stolen items is just over $900.



1100 block of Clinton Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was assaulted by a female at a north Abilene residence.



2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was keyed by an unknown suspect sometime over the last 24 hours.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect used his identifying information without his consent.



5300 block of Lamesa Avenue – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

A victim reported a family member used her identifying information without her consent.



4900 block of West Stamford Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that her belongings, including $5,000 worth of medication, a cell phone, clothing, and a speaker was stolen outside a north Abilene hotel. No cameras captured the incident.



1300 block of Highland Avenue – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim reported his south Abilene residence had been burglarized by unknown suspects. Four firearms valued at more than $1,000 total were stolen.



2700 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect turned on multiple water faucets at a south Abilene apartment complex, causing water damage to multiple apartments.



1200 block of Sycamore Street – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into her residence while she was still there. She was able to scare him off.



2200 block of W Overland Trail – Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury

An unknown suspect assaulted a victim.



3900 block of Radcliff Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that during the early morning hours, a known suspect intentionally punctured one of the tires on her vehicle.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a south Abilene department store in reference to criminal mischief.



800 block of E Highway 80 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim alleged that an unknown suspect stole his vehicle while he was at work.



5800 block of Texas Avenue – Harassment

A report was taken for harassment.



5400 block of Laguna Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence at a south Abilene apartment complex.



3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Burglary of a Vehicle

A victim reported that their YETI cooler valued at $450 was stolen from their truck bed in a hotel parking lot overnight.



300 block of Jeanette Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her, causing pain and visible injury.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported two female suspects took several pairs of designer glasses without paying.



600 block of S 11th Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a female pointed a gun at him and a former roommate, causing them to fear for their lives.



2100 block of N 20th Street – Assault

A victim alleged she was slapped in the face by a known suspect.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported multipole items were stolen.



1200 block of Sycamore Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was found to be around a victim he was supposed to have no contact with, per his bond conditions.



3400 block of State Street – Burglary of a Habitation

A north Abilene residence reported her ex-husband entered her apartment and took several items, which were later returned by one of his friends.



1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief

Two vehicle tires were damaged by a known suspect.

Arrests

Eddie Farrell – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Farrell was contacted in reference to a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Tayveon Booker – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Booker was contacted in reference to having outstanding warrants and found to have 27 grams of marijuana. There was also a brown wax substance in a jar that tested positive for THC.



Lauren Gotelaere – Criminal Trespass

Gotelaere was contacted in the front yard of a property where she had been previously warned of criminal trespass.



Billy Christensen – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Christensen was contacted in after he was seen drinking alcoholic beverages at a car wash in north Abilene before driving away. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Isaiah Green – Driving While Intoxicated

Green was contacted during a disturbance that occurred when Green tried to leave home while he was intoxicated but his spouse did not want him to. While en route to the call, officers spotted Green driving and saw him commit a traffic violation. When contacted, Green was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He also gave two breath specimens, which both showed his blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.



Erick Devora – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

An officer noticed Devora was driving the wrong way, traveling toward his patrol vehicle head-on. He was also swerving. When contacted, officers observed the smell of marijuana. A search of Devora’s vehicle yielded a handgun and around 9 grams of marijuana.



Izaiah Alvarez – Public Intoxication

Alvarez was contacted outside a north Abilene bar after security advised he tried to get into a physical altercation with other patrons on multiple occasions. He refused to abide by security’s requests that he “calm down”. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when contacted outside the bar.



Crystalina Stokes – Driving While Intoxicated, Assault – EMS Personnel, Resisting Arrest

Stokes was contacted during a traffic stop for driving 60 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.



Jamonne Williams – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

A calling party reported a single-vehicle accident to police and advised the driver appeared to be intoxicated and said she was sitting under the bridge in the median. The caller then reported they were trying to leave the scene. A gun was found in the vehicle when officers looked inside. Williams admitted this gun was his.



Terrian McBride – Public Intoxication

McBride was contacted after a family member reported he damaged their property and was behaving aggressively. He did have to be detained by officers because he was aggressive when they arrived and he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.



Tonia Stroope – Warrant

Stroope was contacted and arrested for several outstanding warrants



Sadie Narvaez – Warrant

Narvaez was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road and found to have outstanding warrant



Ricky Link – Public Intoxication

Link was contacted in reference to a call for service and was found in an alley standing next to his vehicle. He was found to be intoxicated in a public place and was considered to be a danger to himself and others due to his level of intoxication.



Gary Woods – Public Intoxication

Woods was contacted during a disturbance at a local convenience store and found to be intoxicated a few blocks away.



Felipe Vielma – Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance

Vielma was stopped for having no license plate lights on his vehicle. A search yielded 1.8 grams of methamphetamine underneath the drivers seat and marijuana was located on Vielma’s person, along with some loose marijuana on the center console.



Emmanuel Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez was found sleeping in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running with multipole open containers. He also had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He was arrested for DWI and a breath specimen showed his blood alcohol level was .193 and .190



Jose Zermeno-Arzola – Public Intoxication

Zermeno-Arzola was contacted in the parking lot of south Abilene night club and was showing signs of being intoxicated and was being combative with officers.



Donte Curry – Driving While Intoxicated

Curry was contacted during a call for service after he had struck a curb twice, causing his tire to blow out. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated while speaking to officers and admitted to drinking a beer and a double shot of liquor prior to operating the vehicle. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn at the hospital after a search warrant was obtained.



Jimmy Rasberry – Warrant

Rasberry was contacted during a suspicious person investigation and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.



Kevin Fraser – Warrant

Officers contacted Fraser during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.



Anthony Stanton – Warrant

Stanton was stopped for having expired registration and was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



Daniel Sotelo – Driving While Intoxicated

Sotelo was contacted for driving recklessly on a public road and for driving on the wrong side of the road. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when contacted by officers and was arrested for DWI.



David Melton – Assault – Family Violence

Melton was contacted during a call for service, where his wife reported he struck her with a closed fist on the lower leg, leaving a bruise.



John Martinez – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Bodily Intent

Martinez was contacted during a call for service, and he did admit to getting into a physical altercation with his 14-year-old stepson, pushing him down and slapping him on the face, causing his nose to bleed.



Kelton Herring – Warrant

Herring was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.



Joshua Bean – Warrant

Bean was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.