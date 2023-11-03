Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for possession/use of identifying information was generated after a victim reported a family member transferred funds to themselves via cash app.

3700 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

An Abilene store reported someone stole 6 of their rolling metal containers.

1800 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend, causing visible pain and injury.

5300 block of Maple Street – Theft of Service

A generator worth $4,500 was reported stolen then late recovered.

2100 block of Antilley Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A suspect is accused of entering a south Abilene residence without permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported someone stole $1,890 from him via fraud.

2500 block of S 25th Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene residence.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

Flowers, a flowerpot, and a light were reported stolen.

Arrests

Marissa Martin – Assault Family Violence

Matthew Rhine – Public Intoxication

Sylvia Barnett – Warrant

Kyunda Kibambo – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Kevin Morris – Possession of Controlled Substance

Elmer Rodriguez – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon