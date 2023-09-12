Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of Minter Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for use of identifying information.

1800 block of Mimosa Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her speaker, tablet, vehicle parts, headphones, and umbrella were stolen in a vehicle burglary.

1000 block of S Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A manager at a local car rental company reported one vehicle was stolen and another was damaged while the business was closed.

4700 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A store’s customer wheelchair was reported stolen in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for identity theft was taken.

4700 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Service

A report for a stolen vehicle was taken from a car dealership.

1600 block of Jamacia Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported a known suspect had been taking money out of his social security check for several years.

2100 block of Texas Street – Theft of Property

A report for Theft of Property was taken on the 2100 block of Texas Street.

3100 block of Sherry Lane – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

A report for aggravated assault was taken.

2400 block of S 14th Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A report for unauthorized use of motor vehicle was taken.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend keyed his pickup after a verbal altercation.

1300 block of S Crockett Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence and an outstanding warrant.

600 block of Harwell Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken in south Abilene.

00 block of Lawrence Circle – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged his personal property.

Arrests

John Osborne – Public Intoxication

Osborne was contacted in reference to a traffic hazard and was arrested.

Cayetano Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted in reference to a warrant and was arrested.

Anthony Benitez – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

Benitez was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested.

Kevin King – Warrant

King was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an active warrant.

Joshua Orr – Warrant

Joshua was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an active warrant.

McKenzee Lane – Warrant

Lane was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.