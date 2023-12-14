Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of S Jefferson Drive – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a known suspect was trespassing on her mother’s property.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of imminent SBI

A suspect was contacted after causing a disturbance at two separate locations.

2700 block of E Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

800 block of Washington Boulevard – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect is accused of stealing a dump trailer from a victim’s driveway.

200 block of Cypress Street – Criminal Mischief

A reporting party says a known suspect damaged Christmas lights in Everman Park by cutting electrical wiring and damaging standing ornaments.

00 block of Village Drive – Theft of Property

$9,400 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3000 block of S Willis Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of pointing a firearm at a victim.

5200 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was taken in south Abilene.

900 block of Milford Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A suspect is accused of taking $500.

400 block of Penrose Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a suspect is accused of assaulting two victims.

Arrests

Joseph Dyer – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

Ricky Hartline – Public Intoxication

Christopher Garcia – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Warrant

Chance Smith – Warrant