Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported that suspects in a white pickup truck drove to an Abilene home and stole roofing materials from its carport area. Roofing materials were valued at more than $400.

2900 block of Airport Boulevard – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A South Abilene rental business reported that a rental vehicle was not returned.

1400 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A local business reported that an unknown suspect cut a fence and entered a building, stealing property. A $200 wheel was reported missing.

5200 block of Shady Glen Lane – Family Violence Assault

A man reported that he was assaulted by his aunt. The victim is wanting to press charges.

500 block of Forrest Avenue – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Responding to a disturbance call in North Abilene, police found a victim had been assaulted with a blank of wood.

300 block of Seminole Road – Theft of Property

A woman reported that numerous items had been stolen from her yard at her North Abilene home. Items included furniture and a statue, valued at around $5,000.

1500 block of North 10th Street – Burglary of Habitation

Items including cash, TV accessories, shoes, and other household goods were reported stolen from a North Abilene home. The items were valued at around $1,000.

Arrests

Ariana McCoy – Evading Arrest

McCoy was contacted near Dunkin’ Donuts in Abilene, in reference to multiple disturbance calls alleging she was ‘causing problems’ in several stores along South 14th Street. Police said she refused to stop for them as they warned her of trespassing. Eventually, another officer was able to cut her off near the HEB gas station.

Kristin Norbeck – Public Intoxication

Police were called about to the area of North 3rd and Willis Streets, in reference to a report about Norbeck being in the middle of the roadway and waving down cars. Upon contact, Norbeck was found laying on a sidewalk, passed out. She was determined to be intoxicated to a dangerous degree.

Gary Ely – Warrant

At a car wreck in the 4000 block of Buffalo Gap Road, police discovered Ely had a warrant for his arrest.

Emilio Munguia – Warrant

Munguia was contacted at the Econo Lodge during a call for service. The responding officer said they recognized him as someone with a warrant.

Rodrick Wilson – Warrant

Police stopped Wilson on his bicycle, in the area of North 18th and Kirkwood Streets, for not displaying any reflective fear. It was later discovered he had a warrant for his arrest.

Antonio Sauceda – Family Violence Assault

Sauceda was contacted in the 1000 block of Beech Street during a disturbance call. His father allegedly told police he had punched him in the face multiple times, and visible injuries were consistent with his story. His mother also told police he punched her in the face. His grandmother said he slapped her in her face. All said they are pressing charges.

Hank Rhone – Warrant

Rhone was contacted outside his North Abilene home, and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Joshua Womack – Warrant

Womack was contacted at Redbud Park for violating curfew. It was then discovered he had a warrant for a traffic citation.

Stephon Woodards – Warrant

Police stopped Woodards in the 200 block of South Pioneer Drive for a traffic violation. His record showed to have a warrant for his arrest.